National glory awaits for Bundy karting duo

Bundaberg's Ky Burke (81) celebrates as he crosses the line to win a thrilling Cadet 9 race.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg could have two new national champions by the end of this weekend in karting.

Troy Loeskow and Ky Burke are in Melbourne to compete in the final round of the Australian Karting Championships in the KZ2 and Cadet 9 class respectively.

And both lead their classes heading in the final few races of the year.

Burke currently leads the Cadet 9 series by 30 points over James Anagnostiadis after accumulating 205 points after four rounds.

Loeskow’s lead is smaller, just six points, over Jason Faint after gaining 220 points from four rounds as well.

The equation is simple for both drivers to win the championship; both just need to win the round.

But even if they don’t both drivers can still win the crown in other ways.

Drivers compete in four heats over the weekend, after qualifying and practice, before they compete in a final race on Sunday.

Each heat race offers a maximum of 12 points to the winner with the final handing out 25 points for the victor.

For Burke, he just needs to finish third in each race with third gaining 8 points for each heat race and 16 for the final.

If his main rival, Anagnostiadis, won all races, he would only gain back 29 points from Burke’s margin, which would hand the Bundy junior the title by one point.

It would be impossible for him to win, unless Burke got a penalty during one of the five races.

For Loeskow, his results need to be better.

The former national champion in the KF2 class can afford to finish second in each heat race before winning the final to claim the crown.

The Patrizicorse driver could also finish third in each race and claim the title but he must rely on Faint not scoring six more points than him for the weekend.

A title win for Loeskow would end four years of trying to get his hands on the KZ2 national title.

He finished fourth last year and third in 2017 after having chances to win the title.

The duo practiced yesterday for the weekend at the Todd Road circuit with qualifying and the heats to be held today before the final is tomorrow.