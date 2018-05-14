National giant sees Bundy as growth area; buys 4 stores

A national business has added four Bundaberg pharmacies to its network.

PHARMACY Alliance has reportedly added four new Bundaberg pharmacies to its banner group.

The Australian Journal of Pharmacy says the four pharmacies were previously owned by the Coral Coast Pharmacy Group, and Pharmacy Alliance now plans to rebrand them as Alliance Pharmacy.

"The addition of the four new pharmacies means Pharmacy Alliance now fully manages seven stores in Bundaberg," a report by AJP.com.au says.

The Alliance network now has 120 pharmacies across Australia.

Pharmacy Alliance executive chairman Simon Reynolds told AJP.com.au the group had identified Bundaberg as an area where there is great room for growth.

"The acquisition of these pharmacies will see our brand, Pharmacy Alliance, have a strong presence in this area, and will allow us to introduce new services to meet the growing health needs of the Bundaberg community," Mr Reynolds said.

The NewsMail has contacted Pharmacy Alliance for more information.