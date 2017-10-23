National Geographic to feature local roo sanctuary

SOME of Agnes Water's eastern grey kangaroos are about to be world famous.

Renowned Italian photographer Stefano Unterthiner was in town yesterday, taking photos of the joeys at the Horizons Kangaroo Sanctuary for the international edition of National Geographic.

The story, which covers macropods of all shapes and sizes across Australia, will take Mr Unterthiner three months to shoot and will appear in print in late 2018.

Mr Unterthiner said he contacted sanctuary owners Garry and Denise McLean because of the work they did rehabilitating and releasing injured and orphaned joeys and kangaroos.

"I'm documenting their voice and their story, all about how they found their kangaroos here, and taking pictures of their daily routine," he told The Observer.

"They have a really nice way of relating with the kangaroos they are releasing. It's good to see."

The assignment is Mr Unterthiner's first time in Australia, and he said he was enjoying it "very much".

"I'm travelling with my kids and my wife - some time for working and the rest of the time is some kind of break for us," he said.

Sanctuary owner Denise McLean said she was proud to show the world how she and her husband helped nurse kangaroos back to health and eventually release them into the wild.

"We never get tired of sharing the experience of what we do.

"We have 13 joeys on bottles and probably 20-25 on any given day that we supplement feed," she said.

"Once they're released... if they're not coping too well they can come home and stay for a day or two until they're feeling confident enough to go out and try again... sometimes the first time they go out they come back like 'oh no, it's a bit scary out there!'"

Mrs McLean said she and her husband's roles as wildlife carers had become difficult in recent years since they started the sanctuary.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It's a lot of work, and in Agnes Water with the encroachment of suburbia, it has gotten a lot harder for kangaroos," she said.

"People bring the joeys to us and we start the process of four-hourly bottle feeds... sometimes it takes 12-14 months till we've raised them to the point of release.

But for Denise, the effort is always worth it in the end.

"Sometimes raising one joey is making all the difference," she said.

"It's like going to Agnes beach and dropping one grain of sand on it."