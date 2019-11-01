National champion proves knock-out for college

BUNDABERG'S Aaliyah Watson admits she is a little bit embarrassed by the extra attention she is getting after winning a national title.

But she is getting used to it.

The 14-year-old last week claimed a national title at the junior national boxing titles on the Gold Coast.

She won against Maylifa Sheppard in the 42kg weight division and was joined by her Deadly Boxing teammate and Bundaberg's Tyrone Owen who won in the boys 57kg class to also become a national champion.

"My footwork and the way I put pressure on her for the fight got me the win," Watson said.

"She doesn't like pressure and she has very big hands, so I just put pressure on her."

Watson won through a technical knockout but wasn't sure she had won when the final round finished.

She had a nervous wait.

"Yeah a little bit (I doubted it) but I got my hand raised, so it was good," Watson said.

"My adrenaline came back straight away, I felt like jumping and dancing around."

Watson, who goes to Shalom College, was then recognised the second she got back to class.

"My first class back everyone was applauding me," she said.

"It was a little embarrassing at first, but I got over it and got used to it."

Watson said the goal now was to repeat the effort again next year and try to qualify for the junior world titles.

But she has some work to do before that.

"I need to work on my pressure, putting more pressure on people," Watson said.

"I want to thank my coach Malachi Johnson and my teammate Tyson."

Watson's next event will be in Brisbane later this month.