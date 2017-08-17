National award for innovative Bundaberg cattle farmer

BUNDABERG'S Rob Cook has won a national award recognising excellence in agriculture at Canberra.

The third-generation cattleman's life was turned upside down in a 2008 helicopter crash in the Northern Territory where he broke his neck.

He has since relocated to Bucca where he runs a cattle property and is the owner of Tender Sprouted Meats at Bundaberg.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce presented the award yesterday at Parliament House.

"Rob, who is a quadriplegic, dug deep and created a world first electric hydraulic joystick control, enabling him to operate the block gate and all five way drafts in his cattle yards,” he said.

"This is an ingenious example of innovation and has allowed Rob to stay on the land.”