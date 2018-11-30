'Nation coming together': Premier thanks firies

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is in the region to visit fire-affected communities.

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was on hand to welcome 100 new firefighters to Gladstone airport today, to help battle fires burning across the region.

As 100 interstate firefighters headed home the same number arrived before midday to join the fight against the worst bushfires Queensland has ever seen.

The premier shook hands and thanked firefighters as she touched down in Gladstone.

"Today we've just arrived here in Gladstone and the reinforcements have arrived," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This is the nation coming together.

"Thank you to everyone for coming and helping out Queensland."

Flanked by fire commissioner Katarina Carroll, the Premier said local firefighters had been doing it tough.

Firefighters have arrived from the ACT, Broken Hill, Orange and Hobart.

"Our local firefighters have been doing an outstanding job on the front line, but they need a rest," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We need to get reinforcements here and we're going to keep doing the change around shifts but we've got really, really great expertise here on the ground.

"Queensland says thank you to everyone whose being helping out and thank you to the rest of the nation."