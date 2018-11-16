Nation bands together to support home-grown musos

Amy Shark is performing on April 4 as part of Festival 18 during the Commonwealth Games.

WHIP out your favourite band merch and blast some great Aussie tunes today for AusMusic T-Shirt Day - A celebration of our talented home-grown musos as well as raising money for a great cause.

Support Acts, an organisation offering support to artists and music workers in times of hardship or illness, encourages music lovers to don their favourite band's shirt to show support for those who may be struggling.

To show support for today's AusMusic T-Shirt Day, NewsMail reporters have listed their favourite Aussie musos.

Sarah Steger:

"I love The Rubens and Amy Shark, both because of their lyrics which are so honest and relatable and then also their sound,” she said.

Tahlia Stehbens:

"Vera Blue is one of my favourite Aussie artists,” she said.

"Her music encapsulates everything woman; both her and her music can be soft, gentle, emotional and free flowing, yet she also encourages women to be strong, independent, confident and to remain true to themselves.”

Emma Reid:

Crowded House is Emma's favourite Aussie band.

"Although there is a little bit of conflict as to whether they are Australian or come from the land over the ditch, New Zealand,” she said.

"But I will follow the advice on Wikipedia, which says they formed in Melbourne two years after I was born.

"Standing front row at the Sydney Opera House concert in 2016, with my bestie, is a highlight of my life.”

Toni Benson-Rogan:

"Australian music is very important to me - this country is filled with so many talented artists but it can be a very hard industry,” she said.

"I love Horrorshow - I even have lyrics from their song Itchy Feet tattooed on my ribs.”

"The song stands out to me as it speaks about people who travel in search of a place to call home and learn from the people they meet along the way.”

Donate to Support Acts today to support Australian musicians battling hardship and illness.