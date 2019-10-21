NATHAN IS THE MAN: Norths beat Past Highs in a thriller

Nathan Van Eekeren in his devastating spell for Norths.

Nathan Van Eekeren in his devastating spell for Norths.

CRICKET: Norths captain Todd Sommerfeld said the win on Saturday was a team effort and not just down to Nathan Van Eekeren.

But Sommerfeld would be the first to admit it was not bad having him in the squad.

Van Eekeren dominated with bat, ball and in the field to help Norths land its first win of the Rum City Foods Intra Cup against Past Highs.

But only just.

Norths bowled out Past Highs for 97 in just over 31 overs with Van Eekeren taking six wickets for just 20 runs.

He was joined by Shannon Smith with three wickets.

In reply, Norths started soundly with Blyton Prendergast making 27 but wickets fell around him.

Van Eekeren then steadied the ship, top scored with 31 and guided the team to its first win.

He also took two catches in the outfield at crucial times.

“We used Nathan pretty well when he was bowling,” Sommerfeld said.

“But his figures don’t do the others justice.

“It was a good all-round effort.”

Sommerfeld said there were some nerves during the run chase but he was confident it would happen.

“It was nailbiting, definitely,” he said.

“It was all about getting Dale Steele and Arden Lankowski through their overs and then making the runs to win the contest.”

Sommerfeld said he was not disappointed to not make a large total or to make the runs with ease.

It was good bowling and the conditions that brought the opponents undone, he said.

“There was not so much in the pitch but Arden was bowling well,” Sommerfeld said.

“Blyton also got out to one of the best catches seen so far this season.”

Norths now have momentum in the season and Sommerfeld said it was important the side continued with it next week.

The side will take on the winless Maryborough.

Past Highs had plenty to be pleased about despite the loss.

Lankowski was once again one of the players of the match, with the captain taking four wickets and new recruit Kassidy Pollitt getting two.

Lankowski also made 12 and was one of three players to get double figures for the side.

“The guys are realising what it takes to win games and learning how to treat games in certain circumstances,” he said.

“And they are full of enthusiasm and that’s exciting I think as a captain it makes my job a lot easier.”

He conceded the side was not there just yet, but it was coming.

“I feel like Past Highs as a club should be very excited where it’s heading,” he said.

“We travel away for the next two weeks and I can’t wait to see how that brings us guys together.”

The side will take on Hervey Bay next week in what shapes as a vital match for the finals race.