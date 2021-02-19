Menu
NASA lands rover on Mars

by Jack Gramenz
19th Feb 2021 7:48 AM

 

NASA has successfully landed its Perseverance rover on Mars.

The rover was launched from Earth on July 30 last year.

On Friday morning it entered the atmosphere of Mars and touched down on its surface, with word of its success reaching Earth just before 8am AEDT.

It beamed back its first images a short time later.

 

NASA crew celebrate upon confirmation the rover has touched down on Mars.
The rover will explore Mars for signs of ancient life on the planet, collecting rock and soil samples to potentially bring back to Earth.

The rover is also carrying a helicopter to help scout around the planet and plot the best paths for the rover to take.

When it's used it will be the first powered flight on Mars.

A visualisation of the Mars rover descending.
It's hoped the rover could pave the way for humans to reach Mars, which NASA plans to do in the 2030s.

NASA landed the rover in the Jezero Crater, which spans a 45 kilometre diameter and scientists believe was once home to an ancient river delta, that may have played host to ancient microbial life.

A visualisation of the rover descending. Picture: NASA
Previous missions revealed the crater contains clay, which requires water to form.

The rocks in the Jezero Crater could be as old as 3.6 billion years, and it's hoped they'll answer questions about the history Mars.

 

 

 

First images beamed back to Earth from Mars via the Perseverance rover. Picture: NASA
