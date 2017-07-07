Nanning Gardens opening hit with delay

COMING TOGETHER: Work at the Nanning Gardens in the Bundaberg Botanical Gardens is progressing.

THE $1.2 million Nanning Gardens redevelopment is slowly taking shape and is promising to be the centrepiece of the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

The gardens were initially set to be completed by July and, while work is progressing in line with the construction schedule, it will now open in a couple of months.

REVAMP: Progression of work at the Nanning Gardens in the Bundaberg Botanical Gardens. Mike Knott BUN060717GARDENS2

In September last year, a jubilant Mayor Jack Dempsey returned from what he described as a successful trip to sister city Nanning after its government officials committed to finance the costs of the overhaul.

The desire to redesign the gardens in a more culturally sensitive way has been driven by Nanning.

The new design will feature a more prominent and traditional entryway and Cr Dempsey said he believed the "gift from Nanning is a magnificent gesture of respect for our relationship” and "will stand as a permanent reminder of the depth of our friendship”.