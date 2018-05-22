Nana's Pantry can help you get over hump day

NANAS PANTRY: Leisa Storey, Lizzie Dern and Shalana Deasy will dress up every Wednesday for Happy Hump Day and raise money for a chosen charity.

NANAS PANTRY: Leisa Storey, Lizzie Dern and Shalana Deasy will dress up every Wednesday for Happy Hump Day and raise money for a chosen charity. Mike Knott BUN210518NANAS1

HUMP day - The middle of a work week, used in the context of climbing a proverbial hill to get through a tough week.

Today's that day and perhaps the toughest day of the week for you, but don't fear, Nana's Pantry is here to help.

With an aim to get the younger staff involved in community efforts, Nana's gelato master Liz Dern came up with a hump-raising idea.

Ms Dern said each Wednesday the speciality food store would be creating a delicious dish and raising money for charity with sales.

Staff will take in turns to come up with a creation to sell, from a savoury mince jaffle, protein bars or a piece of cake - each week will be different.

"We want to give the staff a moral boost and thought this would be good for the juniors to learn community spirit,” she said.

"We hope it builds empathy with the younger staff.”

Ms Dern said each of the 17 staff would chose a charity to donate money raised through the sale to.

Today 100 per cent of sales from the savoury mince jaffles would go to help the Fijian orphanage, Lomani Children's Home.

"The home is for abandoned and abused children,” Ms Dern said.

So, if you see the staff wearing a whacky camel shirt, they aren't packing their bags for the desert, but raising money for charity and building character and spirit.