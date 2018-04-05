NAN-NO'S: Cult chicken favourite rules out Bundy store

NO-GO: Nando's won't be coming to Bundaberg any time soon.

FORGET any hopes of having a cheeky Nando's with the lads in Bundy.

A recent discussion about the need for a third KFC outlet in Bundaberg drew many comments from residents who want to see Nando's open.

Nando's sells Portugese-style peri-peri chicken but is just as famous for its place in pop culture.

It's quirky ads - including one about a woman oblivious to her son's homosexuality and another featuring a blind woman whose guide dog steals her chicken - are both controversial and cult favourites, and "having a cheeky Nando's" is the equivalent of the Australian Macca's run.

But it won't be happening in Bundaberg any time soon.

Responding to comments calling for the chain to open in the Rum City, three people said they'd approached the company - which had flat out rejected the idea.

One said Nando's had rebuffed her inquiries about opening a franchise in 2013 and 2016, despite the fact she had finance in place and had successfully run another local business for a decade.

"They just stated we were regional and didn't feel as though it would be financially beneficial to open a franchise here," she told the NewsMail.

Nando's PR manager Cath Palfreyman confirmed the news, which is sure to disappoint many Nando's fans in the region.

"There's quite a bit that goes into opening a Nando's restaurant in a new area before we entertain talking to potential franchisees including a complete feasibility study into long-term viability, logistics around supply chain etc," Ms Palfreyman said.

"At this point we're not looking to expand into Bundaberg."