Busker Dee, of Stellarize, plays a couple of tunes.
NamJam to rock for second year running

Tessa Patrick
7th Sep 2018 6:12 AM
BRINGING music to the people is the aim of the second NamJam this weekend.

The streets of Nambour will come alive with the sounds of Sunshine Coast buskers making their mark on the town.

More than 30 musicians from a range of backgrounds, abilities and music genres will take to the stages and streets of Nambour on Saturday to perform at the free, family-friendly festival.

The event was born out of the Nambour Activation Plan, initiated by the Sunshine Coast Council and the Nambour Alliance to put some life back into the town.

Program director Misha Prior said organisers had worked with the music community to foster environments they wanted to perform in.

"It's what NamJam is all about, giving the emerging community a chance to give it a go," she said.

"It's a chance to get noticed by the music community, an opportunity to showcase their skills for the public, and it's a chance to get to know other musicians."

NamJam will be held from 10am-5pm, with stages in C-Square, Town Square, Lowe St and Quota Park.

