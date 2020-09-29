Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
66 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
66 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
News

Names of the people expected to face court today

Megan Sheehan
29th Sep 2020 8:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

Community Newsletter SignUp

• Aberhart, Shayne Haylock

• Anderson, Christin Robert

• Archer, Emma Maree

• Batkines, Garrett Martin

• Brennan, Amber Patricia Louise

• Brodie, Dalton Charles

• Buckley, Darryn Glenn

• Butcher, Jamie Allen

• Campbell, Brittany Rose

• Clarke, Caitlin Emily

• Cole, Michael James

• Constable, Jason Ross

• Darvell, Sara Jo

• Entermann, Robert Wayne

• Farmer, Matthew Steven

• Fornaciari, Dion Luciano Oddo

• Foster-Moore, Joshua

• Gooroodoyal, Kuvera

• Griffiths, Stella Joanne

• Hansen, Scott James

• Harrison, Jane Antionette

• Herbison, Kyle Scott

• Hickey, Hannah Maree

• Hoang, Cong Quyen

• Holt, Steven James

• Jacobs, Dwaine Albert

• Johnston, Michael William

• Kuipersmith, Melina Grace Catherine

• Liddell, Jack Thomas

• Marks, Darren Lesley

• Mccarron, Brian Lawrence

• Mcconaghy, Scott

• Mischewski, Reece Kenneth

• Moras, Ashley

• Nash, Marissa Susan

• O'Brien, Christopher Ray

• Olive, Tamika Shaire Jennifer

• Patel, Gaurang Kumar Arvindbhai

• Peake, Simon Lee

• Perrem, Joseph Cameron

• Peter, Joshua Jonathon David

• Prestwidge, Shane Anthony

• Rivett, Jay Laurence

• Rogers, Denim Ray Barry

• Roll, Corey John

• Rousell, Lisa Joy

• Russell, David Omay

• Rutterford, Andrew Richard Forster

• Searle, John William

• Story, John Joseph

• Swain, Geoffrey John

• Tanna, Joel Robert Emmanual

• Thompson, Tia Lynne Lillian

• Tucker, James Lawrence John

• Turner, Jessica Emma Leigh

• Wagland, Dean Andrew

• Walden, Jason Paul

• Walk, Jye Brandon

• Walton, Kurt Leslie

• Weldon, Laurallee Layne

• Wells, Shaun Baden

• Weston, Phillip

• Whiting, Adam David John

• Wilkinson, Peter Andrew

• Williams, Jack Robert

• Woodward, Hayden Thomas

More Stories

buncourt bundaberg court list bundaberg magistrates court court list
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCALY SURPRISE: Man fined after police find more than drugs

        Premium Content SCALY SURPRISE: Man fined after police find more than drugs

        News The court heard the man had been using drugs to self medicate.

        Rates debate stalemate as council reaffirms position again

        Premium Content Rates debate stalemate as council reaffirms position again

        News CEO: Individuals can already apply for relief under the council’s hardship policy...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Man with ‘concerning’ history narrowly avoids jail time

        Premium Content Man with ‘concerning’ history narrowly avoids jail time

        News Magistrate: “I have been hanging around court rooms since before 1990 and this is...