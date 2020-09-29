Names of the people expected to face court today

66 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

• Aberhart, Shayne Haylock

• Anderson, Christin Robert

• Archer, Emma Maree

• Batkines, Garrett Martin

• Brennan, Amber Patricia Louise

• Brodie, Dalton Charles

• Buckley, Darryn Glenn

• Butcher, Jamie Allen

• Campbell, Brittany Rose

• Clarke, Caitlin Emily

• Cole, Michael James

• Constable, Jason Ross

• Darvell, Sara Jo

• Entermann, Robert Wayne

• Farmer, Matthew Steven

• Fornaciari, Dion Luciano Oddo

• Foster-Moore, Joshua

• Gooroodoyal, Kuvera

• Griffiths, Stella Joanne

• Hansen, Scott James

• Harrison, Jane Antionette

• Herbison, Kyle Scott

• Hickey, Hannah Maree

• Hoang, Cong Quyen

• Holt, Steven James

• Jacobs, Dwaine Albert

• Johnston, Michael William

• Kuipersmith, Melina Grace Catherine

• Liddell, Jack Thomas

• Marks, Darren Lesley

• Mccarron, Brian Lawrence

• Mcconaghy, Scott

• Mischewski, Reece Kenneth

• Moras, Ashley

• Nash, Marissa Susan

• O'Brien, Christopher Ray

• Olive, Tamika Shaire Jennifer

• Patel, Gaurang Kumar Arvindbhai

• Peake, Simon Lee

• Perrem, Joseph Cameron

• Peter, Joshua Jonathon David

• Prestwidge, Shane Anthony

• Rivett, Jay Laurence

• Rogers, Denim Ray Barry

• Roll, Corey John

• Rousell, Lisa Joy

• Russell, David Omay

• Rutterford, Andrew Richard Forster

• Searle, John William

• Story, John Joseph

• Swain, Geoffrey John

• Tanna, Joel Robert Emmanual

• Thompson, Tia Lynne Lillian

• Tucker, James Lawrence John

• Turner, Jessica Emma Leigh

• Wagland, Dean Andrew

• Walden, Jason Paul

• Walk, Jye Brandon

• Walton, Kurt Leslie

• Weldon, Laurallee Layne

• Wells, Shaun Baden

• Weston, Phillip

• Whiting, Adam David John

• Wilkinson, Peter Andrew

• Williams, Jack Robert

• Woodward, Hayden Thomas