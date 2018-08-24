The 43 who signed the spill petition
PETER Dutton struggled against the odds to get 43 of his colleagues to sign a petition calling for a Liberal party room meeting and now their names have been published.
Many of the politicians were reluctant to put their name to the petition as they feared retribution but Malcolm Turnbull said he would not hold a party room meeting unless he received a petition with at least 43 names.
"These are momentous times and it's important that people are accountable for what they're doing," Mr Turnbull said yesterday.
Once he got the petition, Mr Turnbull also insisted on verifying their position before he would agree to hold the meeting.
Herald Sun reporter Rob Harris tweeted a list of the names. They were:
1. Andrew Hastie
2. Tony Pasin
3. Craig Kelly
4. Michael Sukkar
5. Kevin Andrews
6. Tony Abbott
7. Ian Goodenough
8. Nicolle Flint
9. Peter Dutton
10. Jason Wood
11. Ross Vasta
12. Luke Howard.
13. Rick Wilson
14. Ted O'Brien
15. Zed Seselja
16 Greg Hunt
17 Steven Ciobo
18 Angus Taylor
19 Alan Tudge
20. Michael Keenan
21 Andrew Wallace
22 Scott Buchholz
23 Jim Molan
24 Slade Brockman
25 Dean Smith
26 Jane Hume
27 Mitch Fifield
28. John McVeigh
29. David Fawcett
30. Amanda Stoker
31. Jonathon Duniam
32. David Bushby
33. James Paterson
34 Eric Abetz
35. Concetta Fierravanti-Wells
36. James McGrath
37. Mathias Cormann
38. Michaelia Cash
39. Karen Andrews
40. Andrew Laming
41 Ben Morton
42. Sussan Ley
43. Warren Entsch (for Brendan Nelson)