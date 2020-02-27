Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
Names of the 40 people in court in Bundaberg today

Crystal Jones
by
27th Feb 2020 7:36 AM
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Antoniolli, Steven Andrew
  • Ballard, Ethan Connor
  • Bayliss, Charles Winton
  • Bell, Craig Anthony
  • Birch, Stewart 
  • Bishop, Kyle David
  • Braun, Coen Leon Ross 
  • Brook, Mathew Steven 
  • Broome, Stuart Wayne John 
  • Cunningham, Benjamin Peter
  • Davidson, Logan Pierce
  • Davies, Jessica Donna 
  • Doe, Robert John 
  • Dye, Luke Allan
  • Fisher, Rochelle Anne
  • Fritz, Murray Louis John
  • Gardner, Raymond Alexander
  • Grey, Charlene Bridget
  • Hawley, Sherry 
  • Keep, Bailey John
  • Louis, Tyson Jay 
  • Lyne, James George
  • Michelle, Sandee 
  • Moody, Beau Jake
  • O'Connor, Jessie Shane Daniel 
  • Pashley, Douglas Jacob 
  • Ramsey, Jayson
  • Reid, Brooke Hayley 
  • Rockall, Steven Allan Arden
  • Rolfe, Allan Caine
  • Stygall, David William 
  • Suresh, Varnan 
  • Sutton, Benjamin Edward 
  • Swallow, Beau
  • Tait, David John
  • Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James
  • Williamson, Shaun Patrick
  • Woodward, Kristel Bo 
  • Worrall, Donald Edward
  • Yewyeh, Craig Francis George

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

