Bundaberg Court House.
Names of 31 people appearing in court today

Crystal Jones
by
24th Feb 2020 7:02 AM
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

  • Anderson, Gemma
  • Bauer, Shaun Jacob 
  • Brady, Jason James 
  • Brandie, Clint Philip
  • Crompton, Damien Anthony 
  • Dodd, Viva Stewart
  • Edgar, Mitchell John
  • Falconer, Tyson John
  • Ferguson, Dale John 
  • Fisher, Samuel Carl 
  • Francis, Mark Andrew
  • Hallett, Damien Lewis 
  • Harvie, Stephen Keith 
  • Healy, Graham Edward 
  • Howland, Sean Joseph
  • Lanzetti, Lina Marie
  • Lee, Terence Desmond 
  • Little, Neil Anthony 
  • Lowe, Joshua Troy 
  • Lowndes, Darlene Crystal 
  • Martell, Steven Brian 
  • Mayfield, Anthony Robert 
  • Menzies, Connor Paul 
  • Nilsen, Matthew John 
  • Prossliner, Steven Wayne
  • Rowney, Casey Lee
  • Swain, Geoffrey John
  • Taylor, Kim Venancio
  • Turnbull, David James
  • Wechsler, Liam Anthony 
  • Weston, Jason Edward
