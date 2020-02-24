Names of 31 people appearing in court today

THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Anderson, Gemma

Bauer, Shaun Jacob

Brady, Jason James

Brandie, Clint Philip

Crompton, Damien Anthony

Dodd, Viva Stewart

Edgar, Mitchell John

Falconer, Tyson John

Ferguson, Dale John

Fisher, Samuel Carl

Francis, Mark Andrew

Hallett, Damien Lewis

Harvie, Stephen Keith

Healy, Graham Edward

Howland, Sean Joseph

Lanzetti, Lina Marie

Lee, Terence Desmond

Little, Neil Anthony

Lowe, Joshua Troy

Lowndes, Darlene Crystal

Martell, Steven Brian

Mayfield, Anthony Robert

Menzies, Connor Paul

Nilsen, Matthew John

Prossliner, Steven Wayne

Rowney, Casey Lee

Swain, Geoffrey John

Taylor, Kim Venancio

Turnbull, David James

Wechsler, Liam Anthony

Weston, Jason Edward