Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The two disturbed a dingo on Fraser Island.
The two disturbed a dingo on Fraser Island.
Crime

NAMED: Two plead guilty to Fraser Island dingo disturbances

Carlie Walker
3rd Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have pleaded guilty to disturbing dingoes on Fraser Island.

Claudia Elizabeth Newman and Jamie Andrew Siddons appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court via phone on Wednesday.

Newton pleaded guilty to unauthorised disturbance of an animal, while Siddons pleaded guilty to unauthorised disturbance of an animal and unauthorised feeding of an animal.

letterspromo

The court heard the matter had previously been adjourned because of COVID-19.

Both culprits were from New South Wales.

The incidents that resulted in the charges happened in February and March last year, the court heard.

The matter was adjourned to September 25 for sentencing.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fraser island dingoes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GIDDY UP: Back to the track for Bundy Cup

        Premium Content GIDDY UP: Back to the track for Bundy Cup

        Sport Tickets for one of Bundy’s most popular race days sold out almost immediately.

        Taking the rap: Man blames list of charges on girlfriend

        Premium Content Taking the rap: Man blames list of charges on girlfriend

        News WHO says chivalry is dead? A man has pleaded guilty to a total of 14 charges as a...

        NAMED: 73 people to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        Premium Content NAMED: 73 people to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        News List of those appearing in court today

        • 3rd Sep 2020 7:35 AM
        Regional Queensland’s sugar industry calls for sweeter deal

        Premium Content Regional Queensland’s sugar industry calls for sweeter deal

        News A leading industry in the state is calling for a price reduction in irrigation to...