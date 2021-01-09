NAMED: Three hoons face Bundy court

Three men have received fines and licence disqualifications after pleading guilty to hooning offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Photo: File.

You hear them before you see them and this week, three hoons caught in the Bundaberg area faced up to their actions.

They each faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday where they were each charged in relation to three separate hooning incidents.

Marcus Aaron Mallyon - Hooning location: Duffy St and River Terrace, Millbank

Marcus Aaron Mallyon pleaded guilty to one count of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

The court heard resident near Duffy St and River Terrace in Millbank heard and saw a grey commodore being driven in a matter which caused noise and smoke at 7am on November 23 last year.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Mallyon did a number of turns in the streets which left burn outs and rubber tyre marks on the road.

He then drove off, heavily revving the engine.

Mallyon was seen by a number of residents in the vicinity of the area which included an off-duty police officer.

Video footage and photos were taken during the incident.

Mallyon initially denied that he had driven in that matter telling police he went to get food for breakfast.

He then admitted it was him after he was shown footage.

The court heard Mallyon had previously received infringements for offences of a similar nature.

He was fined $700 and was disqualified from driving for two months.

Lachlan Keith McLeod - Hooning location: Dr Mays Crossing

Lachlan Keith McLeod pleaded guilty to one count of driving while disqualified by demerit points and one count of making unnecessary noise or smoke.

The court heard police attended McLeod's home to speak to him in regards to hooning on Dr Mays Crossing Rd.

When questioned by police, McLeod told them he couldn't remember the last time he was on that road and that he couldn't identify the driver who could have possibly been involved.

Sen Const Bland said upon further questioning McLeod admitted who was the driver involved and that he was unlicensed at the time.

She said for someone of a young age, he had an appalling history with two similar offences.

McLeod was fined a total of $1150 and received two licence disqualifications of six months and four months.

Jesse Wade Jackson - Hooning location: Bundaberg

Jesse Wade Jackson, pleaded guilty to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit while on a provisional licence and another count of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

Sen Const Bland told the court police were doing patrols in Bundaberg on November 14 last year where they saw a white commodore accelerate and fishtail.

When police spoke to Jackson, who was the driver, he admitted to deliberately driving in such a way.

He participated in a breath test where he returned a reading of 0.092.

He was fined a total of $1050 and received two licence disqualifications of four months and two months.