Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The names of those listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
The names of those listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
News

NAMED: Those set to appear in court today

Megan Sheehan
22nd Sep 2020 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

Community Newsletter SignUp

• Armytage-Bird, Thomas James

• Blake, Geoffrey Douglas

• Butlin, Jason Mark

• Colling, Kenneth William

• Collis, Kody Raymond Gerald

• Davies, Matthew Ashton

• Fisher, Eric Keith

• Menzies, Connor Paul

• Ramm, Lindon David

• Smith, Nicholas Stephen

• Walker, Danielle Maree

• Walker, Wentworth Charles Roy

• Wallwork, Linda June

More Stories

buncourt bundaberg court list bundaberg magistrates court court list
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATER SCHEME: Pitt peeved by opinion piece on Paradise Dam

        Premium Content WATER SCHEME: Pitt peeved by opinion piece on Paradise Dam

        News Bundaberg Regional Council defends position after the Member for Hinkler refutes statements made on its Bundaberg Now website

        ‘STUPIDLY GUILTY’: Man in court over weapon, drug ‘trophy’

        Premium Content ‘STUPIDLY GUILTY’: Man in court over weapon, drug ‘trophy’

        News He said he kept it as a “trophy” to remind himself of how far he had come since...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Grocery shocker: Lazy Aussies the reason prices to double

        Premium Content Grocery shocker: Lazy Aussies the reason prices to double

        Employment Jobless Aussies can’t even be paid to move to regions to work