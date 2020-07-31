Menu
The Bundaberg court house. Photo: File
NAMED: The 59 people expected in Bundy court today

Megan Sheehan
31st Jul 2020 12:30 PM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

Attard, Shani

Barry, Denis Christopher

Birrell, Adrian Roland

Booth, Dylan Joseph

Bornen, Berlinda Hope

Bourke-Hennessy, Cody James Anthony

Braden, Steaphen William

Brown, Paul

Burgess, Brodie William John

Canavan, Christopher Rex

Caruana, Jacob Norman

Chapman, Ashley Neal

Clarke, Drew Douglas

Curtis, Jake Anthony

Delaney, Daniel Dean

Dewsbury, Troy Phillip

Duffy, Ned Gavin George

Dunlop, Lawrie

Edgar, William Joseph

Evans, Glynn David

Fitzgerald, Adam John

Fitzgerald, Adam John

Forrester, Joel Anthony

Foster, Jason Glen

Freak, Jason Charles

Fritz, Murray Louis John

George, Wayne Verdun

Grawe, Emie Ware

Grills, Corey Mitchell

Grills, Milton Clem

Hall, Andrew Charles Jay

Hendriks, Lynn

Lawton, Francis Margaret Faye

Long-Wright, Lakeisha

Matthews, Amy Doris Lorraine

Mccormick, Alan John

Monagle, Daniel Gary

Moras, Ashley

Moyle, Nathan Cree

Munro, Lyle Adrian

Munro, Ronald John

Norlander, Johanna Marie

Paku, Shay-T-Neil

Pashley, Douglas Jacob

Ray, Tamra Helen

Rippon, Maxwell Robert

Robinson, Joshua Steven

Rowland, Cefn David

Ryan, Carmilla Jayne

Smith, Juanita Joy

Smith, Stephen Anthony

Swain, Geoffrey John

Terare, Emily Louise

Terare, Tamika May

Thompson, Kiarna Rose

Tracey, Ronald Patrick

Ward, Harley Garon

Wheeler, Shaun David

Yelda, Maria

