NAMED: Six Bundy hoons who’ve fronted court this year

HEFTY BILL FOR HOONING: Hoons in the region have faced big fines for their actions. Picture: Christopher Chan

HEFTY BILL FOR HOONING: Hoons in the region have faced big fines for their actions. Picture: Christopher Chan

Hooning has consequences, but many are still not listening to advice about the dangers and end up paying the price in our courts.

These are some of the hoons who have appeared in court in Bundaberg so far this year.

Busted during burnout

Alden Fabien Harvey, 22, fronted court and pleaded guilty to one count of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke and possessing a dangerous drug.

The incident happened near the Bourbong and Walla St roundabout.

Harvey was fined $800 and had convictions recorded.

Burnout for late brother leads to court

Jade Kylan Robert Burn pleaded guilty to the dangerous operation of a vehicle after police were called to a screaming engine and tyres on Bundaberg Gin Gin Road.

Burn was fined $1000 and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

Stewart Geoffrey Collins.

Man loses car for hooning

A man with an "appalling" traffic history was able to keep his licence but lost his car after he was busted hooning near the Bundaberg Ring Road.

Stewart Geoffrey Collins pleased guilty to the offence in Bundaberg Magistrates Court and was fined $600 with a conviction recorded.

Resident spotted hoon making smoke and noise

Marcus Aaron Mallyon pleaded guilty after being busted making smoke and noise at the intersection of Duffy Street and River Terrace.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court Mallyon did a number of turns in the streets which left burn outs and rubber tyre marks on the road.

He then drove off, heavily revving the engine.

He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for two months.

'Appalling' history for someone so young

Lachlan Keith McLeod pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by demerit points and one count of making unnecessary noise or smoke.

Police said the young driver had an "appalling" history for his age.

He was fined $1150 and received a four and a six-month licence disqualification.

Hooning while over the limit

Jesse Wade Jackson was over the legal alcohol limit while busted hooning as a P-plater.

Police were patrolling when they spotted the white Commodore accelerate and fishtail.

Jackson's breath test showed a reading of 0.092.

After pleading guilty, he was handed a fine of $1050 and received two licence disqualifications for four and two months.