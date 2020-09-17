NAMED: Man accused of stabbing mentioned in court

A 35-year-old man faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court today on two charges related to a stabbing yesterday. Photo: File

THE man charged with an alleged stabbing yesterday had his matter mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

Joshua Adam Vohland, of Bundaberg West, is facing one charge each of entering a dwelling with intent while armed and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm or transmit serious damage.

Vohland, who was taken into custody last night, did not appear in court and did not apply for bail.

Police are expected to allege that the 35-year-old entered a house on Barolin Street, Walkervale, yesterday afternoon armed with a knife and attacked and wounded a 49-year-old man.

Duty lawyer Lavonda Maloy sought a brief of evidence and the matter was adjourned to October 29.