Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dundowran man Chic Simpson will need surgery after an alleged road rage attack.
Dundowran man Chic Simpson will need surgery after an alleged road rage attack.
News

NAMED: Man accused of beating Bay grandfather

Jessica Cook
28th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DUNDOWRAN man accused of unleashing "fists of fury" on a local grandfather during an alleged road rage incident has faced court.

Barry John Mcnamee was charged with serious assault of someone over 60 years old after he allegedly beat local identity Chic Simpson at traffic lights earlier this month.

Mr Simpson was left with injuries so severe he required surgery.

The case was adjourned until September 24 for a mention.

Mr Mcnamee remains on bail and his appearance will be required.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

assault fccourt fccrime road rage
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Fresh business opens with raw diet catering to Bundy’s pets

        Premium Content Fresh business opens with raw diet catering to Bundy’s pets

        News Selling 100% natural treats, supplements and single-protein meals for cats and...

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Week promoting road safety wraps up but how did Bundy drivers do?

        Premium Content Week promoting road safety wraps up but how did Bundy drivers...

        News While the annual road safety campaign has finished, drivers are reminded to...

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM