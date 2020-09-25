Menu
49 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
News

NAMED: Everyone expected to face court today

Megan Sheehan
25th Sep 2020 7:05 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

• Ackfield, Jack Dorian

• Allen, Jamie David

• Anderson, Ian Bryon

• Barker, Wayne Bradley

• Blee, Jesse Dean

• Bode, Kirsten Amanda

• Braun, Coen Leon Ross

• Breed, Simon Laurence

• Brisenden, Troy

• Broome, Elsie Margaret

• Butlin, Jason Mark

• Cogzell, Jasmin Emilee Jaye

• Davies, Michael James

• Davis, Heath Bradley Robert

• Doyle, Mark Matthew

• Foley, Justin Brian

• Gear, Jamie Cameron

• Gunn, Cody Neal

• Jasperse, Ethan Wade

• Johnson, Veronica Valmay

• Jones, Brendan John

• Jones, Gavin Courtney

• King, Aaron Desley

• Knoessl, Olivia Anne

• Lavender, Shane Gregory

• Long-Wright, Lakeisha

• Longwright, Lakisha

• Mason, Sydney Derek

• Massimissa, Bruno Rocco

• Nass, Paul Anthony

• Pashley, Douglas Jacob

• Pershouse, Sarah Ann

• Pettitt, Michael John

• Reid, Abigail Lisa

• Robinson, Christine Megan

• Robinson, Joshua Steven

• Rockall, Steven Allan Arden

• Santana, Luis

• Scott, Hayden James

• Simpson Keene, Taylor James

• Slack, Deborah Leigh-Ellen

• Spicer, Brady Jae

• Stevens, Daniel John

• Terare, Tamika May

• Trindall, Harley Lee

• Williams, Setina Chantel

• Woods, Kelly Catherine

• Wright, Gordon Bede

