NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink-driver four times over limit

Michael Louis Courtnage, 27, of Burrum Heads, smokes outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Michael Louis Courtnage, 27, of Burrum Heads, smokes outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

BURRUM Heads man Michael Louis Courtnage has shamed the Fraser Coast region by being the worst drink-driver in Queensland on New Year's Eve.

He blew a shocking reading of .215 on his way to a Hervey Bay pub.

That's more than four times the legal limit.

The 27-year-old man pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to drink-driving.

His dumb decision to jump behind the wheel put the lives of innocent people at risk and he will pay through loss of mobility.

Magistrate Ross Woodford ordered Courtnage to stay off the roads for two years.

The court heard Courtnage sabotaged his own "lifelong goal" that reckless night of becoming a truck driver.

Defence lawyer Kade Eames said Courtnage obtained a truck driver licence two weeks prior to the offence, but that was no longer of use.

"He realises he has jeopardised that career due to his mistake," Mr Eames said.

"He said he's stuffed up."

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll said Courtnage was on his way to a pub on New Year's Eve after drinking a number of apple ciders at a friend's house.

Courtnage caught the attention of police officers because he was "weaving side to side" on the road.

But despite being sentenced to jail for a drink-driving offence four years ago, the repeat offender has again avoided actual time behind bars.

In 2014 he was sentenced to four-months imprisonment which was wholly suspended.

This time he was sentenced to nine-months imprisonment, also wholly suspended.

Mr Woodford told Courtnage he was giving him "one last opportunity" before actual time in jail.

Courtnage was not fined.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
