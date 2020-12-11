NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink drivers front up to our courts

DRINK DRIVING: A number of locals have fronted the region’s courts recently after drinking and then getting behind the wheel. Picture: iSTOCK

A NUMBER of people go through Bundaberg, Childers and Gayndah courts for drink driving offences.

Here are some who have appeared recently.

A father admitted to drink driving in court. Photo: File.

Dad 'extremely ashamed' after being busted

Keiran Leslie Staples pleaded guilty in the Childers Magistrate Court to driving while under the influence of liquor or drug and driving while disqualified from holding/obtaining a drivers licence in Childers earlier this year.

In relation to the charge for disqualified driving Staples was fined $1000 which was referred to SPER, he was disqualified from holding/obtaining a drivers licence for a period of two years.

In relation to the charge of driving under the influence of liquor he was sentenced to a period of nine months imprisonment, with immediate parole.

He was also disqualified from holding/obtaining a drivers licence for a period of two years, to be served cumulatively.

A man was found to be over the middle alcohol limit.

Man loses licence after 'significant speed'

It was a speedy trip down Takalvan St followed by some concerning driver antics that led to Hoang Em Nguyen being busted drink driving.

Nguyen pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving over the middle alcohol limit.

He was fined $600 and was disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

A conviction was not recorded.

Darren Lesley Marks.

Man sentenced over drink driving, failing to appear

Darren Lesley Marks blew 0.081% when he was intercepted by police on August 11.

On August 21, Marks admitted to police that he had "a few drinks at a few places in the Bundaberg area."

The court heard police recognised a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant and he returned a positive alcohol reading of 0.130%.

Marks was convicted and fined a total of $1800, disqualified from holding for obtaining a drivers licence for a total of 15 months and the convictions were recorded.

Jeffrey Allan Roth appeared in court.

Teen busted drink driving

Nineteen-year-old Jeffrey Allan Roth pleaded guilty to driving on Mount Debatable Road while over the no alcohol limit and holding a provisional license on November 13.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ruddiman said police attention was drawn to a quad bike that was travelling with the defendant's vehicle.

"Police were alerted when the Nissan turned its lights off just momentarily, police then intercepted the Nissan."

Roth blew a reading of 0.022 when breath tested by police.

He was issued a fine of $200 and disqualified from obtaining his drivers license for three months.

A man was over the limit on the Burnett Highway.

'Nothing in particular' to notice about drink drive

A Binjour man, Gregory Ross Thompson, pleaded guilty to driving while over the general alcohol limit on the Burnett Highway.

Thompson blew a reading of 0.092 and there was nothing in particular about his manner of driving mentioned by the arresting officer.

The court heard Thompson pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and has no history at all.

He was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from obtaining a driver's licence for a month.

Dale Philip Grace.

No saving Grace from $1000 fine

From the outside, Dale Philip Grace appeared to have it made - a wife of two years, a 16-month-old child, his own house and a career in sales.

But Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard how questionable choices and issues with alcohol put that all at risk.

Police had spotted the 26-year in-old in his vehicle, which they had been searching for, in relation to a prior incident.

Grace returned a positive reading of 0.163% and police said due to the defendant being highly intoxicated, he was unable to be interviewed at the time.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's license for six months. No conviction was recorded.