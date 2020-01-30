NAMED: A list of Roma drug suppliers

NAMED AND SHAMED: Find out the names of the drug suppliers in Roma.

A NUMBER of drug suppliers have gone through the Roma Magistrates Court in the past year, so The Western Star have devised a list to name and shame all of those who have pleaded guilty to drug supplying charges.



Melissa Kermond



A mother who was caught driving with meth in her system just months after she was handed a suspended sentence for dealing drugs has been warned by a Judge to get clean for her child’s sake.

Prosecutor, Michael Gawyrch told the court the message wasn’t getting through to Kermond, who had been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment in May for five counts of supplying schedule one drugs, primarily methamphetamine.



Cody Lawrence Pearn



A drug dealer was imprisioned after being found guilty of multiple supplying drug charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on May 15 at 12.30pm, Roma police raided Pearn’s home on McDowall St and discovered two large bags of marijuana totalling 66g and 32 small clip seal bags packaged for sale in a set of drawers.

Nicole Ward



Nicole pleaded guilty to one count of affray and to the two counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Her daughter Tameka-Kaye Ward was also on drugs charges.

The charges stemmed back to February 7, 2018 when a drug target operation intercepted a telephone conversation between Tameka-Kaye and another person where she stated that she needed to “get one”.

On April 17, the same target operation intercepted mum Nicole asking how much an eight ball of meth was, with the person replying that it would be $700.

Anthony Madigan





A man facing nine drug related charges in court has been warned by the magistrate to stop using and selling the garbage or he’ll end up in jail.

Madigan fronted Roma Magistrates court facing nine charges including supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and drug driving.

Tai Hanson



A man released on bail three days ago has allegedly fallen into old habits already when Roma police found methamphetamine and a used syringe in the stolen car he was driving.

Tai Hanson and a 21-year-old female were caught with $5000 of meth and utensils in the centre console and glove box of the stolen car.



Richard John Ward



A ROMA man living a double life was forced to face the music when police arrested him for drug trafficking, a court has heard.

Ward, 38, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court after pleading guilty to drug trafficking over 17 months.

Brendan Willliam Francis

That a long distance truck driver was using methylamphetamine was dangerous enough, but Brendan Willliam Francis was trafficking the drug to other truckies, Toowoomba Supreme Court has been told.

And, in what Crown prosecutor Paul Bannister described as “brazen re-offending”, Francis had been found with 90g of meth among 131g of substance and released on bail only to be caught with 97g of the drug among 138g of substance after being pulled over by police while driving on the Warrego Highway near Roma just nine days later.