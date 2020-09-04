Menu
75 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today. Photo: File
News

NAMED: 75 people listed to appear in court today

Megan Sheehan
4th Sep 2020 7:15 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

 

• Abercrombie, James Mark

• Allwood, Ian Jeffrey

• Anderson, Kyle William

• Balazs, Stephen Leslie

• Barbato, Velca

• Bird, Anthony Nigel

• Blaxall, Taige Eli

• Britten, Brendan John

• Burow, Alex Jaymes

• Calway, Phelan Somerset

• Carroll, Jenniffer Marie

• Caruana, Jacob Norman

• Caterer, John Ross

• Chapman, Toni Michelle

• Constable, Jason Ross

• Coonan, Thomas John

• Crealy, Jordan Andrew William

• Crompton, Damien Anthony

• Crunkhorn, Travis Leslie

• Davis, Heath Bradley Robert

• Deballion-Vesque, Thomas Hugo

• Dingle, Darren Scott

• Docherty, Troy David

• Downer, Kaitlyn Jane

• Dowsett, William Bernard

• Drake, Cary Neil

• Dutoit, Michael James

• Fisher, Raylene June

• Furniss, Graeme

• Grey, Charlene Bridget

• Hanousek, Janina Tina

• Harmer, Matthew Charles

• Hearn, Nikkita Elizabeth

• Hoschke, Andrew Peter

• Howard, Christopher David

• Howlett, Nathan Robert

• Isaacs, Rhiannon Lee

• Jackson, Shane Martin

• Jasperson, Christy Anne

• Johns, Desmond Samuel

• Jones, Jodie Maree

• Joyce, Amber Maree

• Juma, Mohammad

• Lancaster, Locklan Raymond

• Logan, David John

• Mackay, Gordon Bruce

• Madden, Allan David John

• Mantei, Kirsten Jade

• Marshall, Jodie Marie

• Mason, Sydney Derek

• Meehan-Coward, Holly Jade

• Menzies, Connor Paul

• Meyer, Daniel

• Miles, Christopher Mervyn James

• Mules, Catherine Anne

• Potter, Shawn Anthony James

• Rippon, Maxwell Robert

• Roden, Robert Corey

• Ryder, Linda Rose Folerance

• Smith, Kristie Ann

• Smith, Michael Lawrence

• Stirton, Nicole Rachel

• Thompson, Kyle Peter

• Tito, James Tamatahi

• Tito, Kyah Tane

• Toumolupe, Malakai Fifita

• Vaughan Connolly, Ethan Alexander

• Wayne, Amy Maree

• Wilkins, Lisa Rose

• Williams, Adam Christopher

• Wilson, Shaun Graeme,

• Yowyeh, Latoya

