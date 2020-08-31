Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT1
News

NAMED: 74 people to appear in court today

Crystal Jones
by
31st Aug 2020 7:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE following people are set to appear in court today:

  • Bailey, David Joel
  • Balte, Maria 
  • Bauer, Andrew Norman 
  • Brisenden, Troy
  • Broom, Skye Leticha
  • Brough, Jake Roy
  • Clarke, Daniel Leslay 
  • Cumner, Dean Ronald 
  • Davison, Joshua Allan
  • Day, Bryce Malcolm
  • Dean, Alastair Gerardus Noel 
  • Drew, Kelley Marie
  • Evans, Aidin Fergus 
  • Fischer, Nathan Leigh 
  • Fletcher, Nathan Ernest 
  • Gage, Zoe Emma
  • Gillard, Yalah Valerie
  • Gould, Keli-Marie Louise
  • Griffiths, Rebecca Dianne 1
  • Harber, Peter Leslie
  • Hawes, Timothy Alfred
  • Hayes, Christopher John Anthony 
  • Hearn, Camilia Ann
  • Howarth, Melanie Elaine 
  • Jameson, Gail Margaret
  • Johnson, Sherry Leanne
  • Lamour, Dion Victor 
  • Lawton Nutt, Zeth Baide
  • Lee, Robert Brandon 
  • Livingstone, Egan 
  • Machin, Bree-Anna Maree
  • Magrath, Carl John
  • Mccarron, Damien Joel 
  • Mccosh, Travis Charles
  • Mcgowan, Joel Raymond
  • Middleton, Richard Thomas 
  • Mitchell, Lawrence Cameron
  • Mules, Catherine Anne
  • Nash, Rebecca Jayne
  • Nichols, Nathan Michael
  • Niotakis, Crystal Jean
  • Oatley-Charles, Blake Steven
  • Pashley, Douglas Jacob 
  • Peerless, Benjamin James 
  • Phillips, Kahlym John 
  • Phillips, Tanya Maree 
  • Polsen, Casey Mary 
  • Power, Lex Garry 
  • Pratt, Jemma Maree 
  • Rigby, Tristen Blaine
  • Roberts, Dustin John Emmanuel 
  • Rogers, Daniel Peter 
  • Russell, Wayne Andrew
  • Saunders, John Robert
  • Savage, Rebecca Joy
  • Schnack, Brendan Patrick 
  • Scott, Kylene Michele 
  • Smith, Paola Juanita 
  • Smyth, Dean
  • Swallow, Timothy Gary
  • Switzer, Benjamin Thomas 
  • Taha, Housam 
  • Taylor, Kim Venancio
  • Tischler, Jackson Ray Harry 
  • Vallis, Malcolm Robert 
  • Vinson, Leigh Anthony
  • Wager, Shannon Leanne 
  • Wales, Jack Dillon 
  • Walker, Danielle Maree 
  • Walker, Wentworth Charles Roy 
  • Warren, Amy Maree 
  • Waters, Troy William
  • Wheeler, Shaun David
  • Wilson-Cooke, Brenton Lee

More Stories

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DOPE LOOKOUT: How young crim helped stepdad in dealing

        Premium Content DOPE LOOKOUT: How young crim helped stepdad in dealing

        News JUDGE: “I hope that your involvement with this has helped you understand that being involved with illegal drugs at all is just a bad idea.”

        Instagram expert to hold workshop for Bundy businesswomen

        Premium Content Instagram expert to hold workshop for Bundy businesswomen

        Business WHEN country wedding photographer Edwina Robertson found herself without as much...

        Police confirm death of North Bundy man in crash

        Premium Content Police confirm death of North Bundy man in crash

        News The rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene

        Grim warning: COVID infected spent 101 days in community

        Premium Content Grim warning: COVID infected spent 101 days in community

        News Brisbane’s COVID-19 cluster not completely contained

        • 31st Aug 2020 6:53 AM