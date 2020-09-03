Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
NAMED: 73 people to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

Crystal Jones
3rd Sep 2020 7:35 AM
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

  • Anderson, Phillip William
  • Andrews, Justin John
  • Atkins, Joshua John Simon 
  • Atkinson, Darren Neville
  • Baker, Peggy Adele 
  • Batkines, Garrett Martin
  • Bell, Christopher James 
  • Bessant Probert, Bradley Amadeus 
  • Brennan, Amber Patricia Louise 
  • Brett, Amber 
  • Brunsdon, Robert
  • Buckley, Darryn Glenn 
  • Burgess, Mandi Ann
  • Collier, Mathew Walter 
  • Daniel, Chandler Jason
  • Davis, Graham Arthur
  • Denton, Matthew Lee 
  • Dewitte, Joel Michael Thomas
  • Dichiera, Michael 
  • Donaldson, Kathleen Kohuniu
  • Esler, Hayden Rodger 
  • Field, Andrew Matthew
  • Finnigan, Shane Thomas
  • Fischer, Nicole Dorothea
  • Fox, Lorraeme
  • Fox, Ryan
  • Gleeson, Lachlan Jack 
  • Haig, John Andrew 
  • Harper, Angie Phillipa
  • Harrington, Renee Louise 
  • Hawley, Sherry 
  • Herbert, Stephen Rivera 
  • Hohn, Christopher Dudley Noel 
  • Kennedy, Natasha Lee 
  • Kingham, Jade David
  • Kinsey, Dharme 
  • Knoessl, Olivia Anne
  • Lancaster, Caleb James 
  • Livingstone, Lynette Pamela
  • Lowe, Christian Edward
  • Maly, Richard Robert
  • Martin, Alema Roxanne Ikeia 
  • Matthews, Amy Doris Lorraine 
  • Moon, Kirstie Lee-Rose
  • Moon, Wylie Ethan 
  • Moras, Ashley
  • Munro, David Wayne 
  • Nelson, Adam Ronald
  • Nisbet, Malcolm James 
  • Oatley-Charles, Blake Steven
  • Peake, Simon Lee
  • Plath, Daniel William
  • Porra, Brent Norman
  • Ramsey, Jayson
  • Riley, Joseph Joshua Shane
  • Rockall, Steven Allan Arden 
  • Rombo, Angela Naralie 
  • Rossiter, Stephen Roy
  • Rundell, Matthew
  • Scott, Samantha Lee
  • Selman, Dale Anthony
  • Sharpe, Tyro Joseph 
  • Sheldrick, Shayne Lindsey 
  • Soppa, Warren Andrew
  • Sunil, Sharmin 
  • Tree, John Douglas
  • Trims, Ryan Jeffery 
  • Walk, Jye Brandon 
  • Watson, Brent Alan
  • Weldon, Laurallee Layne 
  • Whitehead, Jacqui Lee 
  • Wilkes, Robert Hilton 
  • Woods, Kelly Catherine

