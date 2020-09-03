News
NAMED: 73 people to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
- Anderson, Phillip William
- Andrews, Justin John
- Atkins, Joshua John Simon
- Atkinson, Darren Neville
- Baker, Peggy Adele
- Batkines, Garrett Martin
- Bell, Christopher James
- Bessant Probert, Bradley Amadeus
- Brennan, Amber Patricia Louise
- Brett, Amber
- Brunsdon, Robert
- Buckley, Darryn Glenn
- Burgess, Mandi Ann
- Collier, Mathew Walter
- Daniel, Chandler Jason
- Davis, Graham Arthur
- Denton, Matthew Lee
- Dewitte, Joel Michael Thomas
- Dichiera, Michael
- Donaldson, Kathleen Kohuniu
- Esler, Hayden Rodger
- Field, Andrew Matthew
- Finnigan, Shane Thomas
- Fischer, Nicole Dorothea
- Fox, Lorraeme
- Fox, Ryan
- Gleeson, Lachlan Jack
- Haig, John Andrew
- Harper, Angie Phillipa
- Harrington, Renee Louise
- Hawley, Sherry
- Herbert, Stephen Rivera
- Hohn, Christopher Dudley Noel
- Kennedy, Natasha Lee
- Kingham, Jade David
- Kinsey, Dharme
- Knoessl, Olivia Anne
- Lancaster, Caleb James
- Livingstone, Lynette Pamela
- Lowe, Christian Edward
- Maly, Richard Robert
- Martin, Alema Roxanne Ikeia
- Matthews, Amy Doris Lorraine
- Moon, Kirstie Lee-Rose
- Moon, Wylie Ethan
- Moras, Ashley
- Munro, David Wayne
- Nelson, Adam Ronald
- Nisbet, Malcolm James
- Oatley-Charles, Blake Steven
- Peake, Simon Lee
- Plath, Daniel William
- Porra, Brent Norman
- Ramsey, Jayson
- Riley, Joseph Joshua Shane
- Rockall, Steven Allan Arden
- Rombo, Angela Naralie
- Rossiter, Stephen Roy
- Rundell, Matthew
- Scott, Samantha Lee
- Selman, Dale Anthony
- Sharpe, Tyro Joseph
- Sheldrick, Shayne Lindsey
- Soppa, Warren Andrew
- Sunil, Sharmin
- Tree, John Douglas
- Trims, Ryan Jeffery
- Walk, Jye Brandon
- Watson, Brent Alan
- Weldon, Laurallee Layne
- Whitehead, Jacqui Lee
- Wilkes, Robert Hilton
- Woods, Kelly Catherine