Bundaberg Court House.
News

NAMED: 72 to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

Crystal Jones
by
28th Aug 2020 8:04 AM
THE following people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Algie, Paul Anthony 
  • Anthony, Kirt Michael 
  • Asnicar, Lucy Gloria
  • Attard, Shani 
  • Baker, Phillip Andrew
  • Beer, Skye Larissa Joy 
  • Beikoff, Devon Dale John
  • Bessant-Probert, Amelia Jasmin
  • Biggs, Corallea Anne Margaret
  • Blanch, Keith James 
  • Blee, Jesse Dean 
  • Bode, Kirsten Amanda 
  • Brown, Paul 
  • Canavan, Christopher Rex 
  • Carpenter, Owen Kenneth Matthew 
  • Coulton, Karl Adam
  • Dwyer, Sean Michael
  • Earney, Daniel Thomas 
  • Fisher, Rochelle Anne
  • Fitzgerald, Adam John 
  • Gabriel, Justin 
  • Gill, Adam Anthony
  • Hodda, Brendan John 
  • Hughes, Casey James Philip 
  • Hunt, Serena Maree
  • Jones, Brendan John
  • Jones, Daniel Matthew Bowen
  • Julian, Kyle 
  • Kimball, Darren Leslie 
  • King, Aaron Desley 
  • Knoessl, Amy Patricia Leah 
  • Kuplen, Shayla 
  • Layt, Luke Anthony 
  • Long-Wright, Lakeisha 
  • Mason, Yasmaine Helen 
  • Mcalpine, Shauna Nicole 
  • Meeking, Wendy Sue
  • Mitchell, Lawrence Cameron
  • Monagle, Daniel Gary
  • Moran, Danny Thomas
  • Moreno, Samantha Rose Olive Retta
  • Napier, Rochelle Anne
  • Ogston, Shane Andrew
  • Oneill, Kylie Elizabeth
  • Otto, Nathan Zane
  • Paku, Shay-T-Neil
  • Palmer, Scott Andrew
  • Papastergou, Kitana 
  • Pashley, Douglas Jacob 
  • Payne, Terry John
  • Pettitt, Michael John
  • Robinson, Joshua Steven 
  • Sailor, Nathanael James 
  • Sansom, Grant Brendon
  • Scott, Hayden James 
  • Sheppard, Daniel Edward 
  • Skoric, Benjamin Christopher 
  • Slack, Deborah Leigh-Ellen
  • St John, Nathan Alexander 
  • Stevens, Daniel John 
  • Svensen, Cheynne Troy
  • Taha, Housam
  • Terare, Tamika May 
  • Trathen, Lee-Roy
  • Vosmaer, Steven Gary 
  • Wager, Shannon Leanne 
  • Walker, Lee David
  • Walker, Wentworth Charles Roy
  • Weder, Ethan Nathaniel 
  • Westphall-Jensen, Kennet Andre 
  • White, Melissa Karen Louise 
  • Williamson, Kaleb-Shai Montell

