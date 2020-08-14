Menu
71 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
News

NAMED: 71 people listed to appear in Bundy court today

Megan Sheehan
14th Aug 2020 10:30 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

 

• Anthony, Joshua Nathan

• Baker, Phillip Andrew

• Balazs, Stephen Leslie

• Blake, Alex John Barry

• Bodsworth, Adam Leigh

• Britten, Brendan John

• Burgess, Brodie William John

• Burt, Marly William

• Collis, Danial James William

• Collis, Daniel James

• Crunkhorn, Travis Leslie

• Donald, Andrew James

• Ellis, Joel Arthur

• Fairfull, Mark Robert

• Foley, Justin Brian

• Foster, Kylah-Rae Rose

• Furniss, Graeme

• Gibson, James Craig

• Hayes, Christopher John Anthony

• Henricks, Renee

• Hepi-Tehuia, Tyson Karapa

• Hinga, Billi Jo

• Howlett, Nathan Robert,

• Jackson, Ryan Scott

• Jameson, Gail Margaret

• Joyce, Amber Maree

• King, Llewellyn James Frederick

• Krishna, Avishek Sahil

• Landers, Tony John

• Matthews, Amy Doris Lorraine

• Mcdermott, Daniel Stuart

• Medley, Justin Eric

• Meehan-Coward, Holly Jade

• Menzies, Connor Paul

• Miles, Christopher Mervyn James

• Moore, Bruce George

• Muller, Andrew Brian

• Oatley-Charles, Blake Steven

• Parks, Brock Joseph

• Pascoe, Korie Lee James

• Pershouse, Sarah Ann

• Phillips, Kahlym John

• Pitsiladis, Tzanos

• Preece, Liam Elliot

• Russell, Wayne Andrew

• Serafin, Joshua Karl

• Skillington, Trent William

• Smith, Darren Leroy Jock

• Smith, Kristie Ann, Miss

• Sommer, Jackson Noel

• Stirling, Benjamin John

• Swain, Geoffrey John

• Tanner, Lisa Maree

• Terare, Emily Louise

• Thacker, Mitchell James

• Thompson, Kyle Peter

• Thorpe, Cori Desmond

• Toumolupe, Malakai Fifita

• Tribe, Benjamine Steven

• Tsur, Ben

• Vaughan Connolly, Ethan Alexander

• Vaughan, Reece Adam

• Wales, Jack Dillon

• Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James

• Ward, Harley Garon

• Warren, Amy Maree

• Westlake, Rachael Kathy

• Williams, Adam

• Wilson, Cody James

• Woodward, Nicholas Robert

• Wright, Tony Lee

buncourt bundaberg courtlist bundaberg magistrates court courtlist
Bundaberg News Mail

