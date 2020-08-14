NAMED: 71 people listed to appear in Bundy court today

71 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

71 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

• Anthony, Joshua Nathan

• Baker, Phillip Andrew

• Balazs, Stephen Leslie

• Blake, Alex John Barry

• Bodsworth, Adam Leigh

• Britten, Brendan John

• Burgess, Brodie William John

• Burt, Marly William

• Collis, Danial James William

• Collis, Daniel James

• Crunkhorn, Travis Leslie

• Donald, Andrew James

• Ellis, Joel Arthur

• Fairfull, Mark Robert

• Foley, Justin Brian

• Foster, Kylah-Rae Rose

• Furniss, Graeme

• Gibson, James Craig

• Hayes, Christopher John Anthony

• Henricks, Renee

• Hepi-Tehuia, Tyson Karapa

• Hinga, Billi Jo

• Howlett, Nathan Robert,

• Jackson, Ryan Scott

• Jameson, Gail Margaret

• Joyce, Amber Maree

• King, Llewellyn James Frederick

• Krishna, Avishek Sahil

• Landers, Tony John

• Matthews, Amy Doris Lorraine

• Mcdermott, Daniel Stuart

• Medley, Justin Eric

• Meehan-Coward, Holly Jade

• Menzies, Connor Paul

• Miles, Christopher Mervyn James

• Moore, Bruce George

• Muller, Andrew Brian

• Oatley-Charles, Blake Steven

• Parks, Brock Joseph

• Pascoe, Korie Lee James

• Pershouse, Sarah Ann

• Phillips, Kahlym John

• Pitsiladis, Tzanos

• Preece, Liam Elliot

• Russell, Wayne Andrew

• Serafin, Joshua Karl

• Skillington, Trent William

• Smith, Darren Leroy Jock

• Smith, Kristie Ann, Miss

• Sommer, Jackson Noel

• Stirling, Benjamin John

• Swain, Geoffrey John

• Tanner, Lisa Maree

• Terare, Emily Louise

• Thacker, Mitchell James

• Thompson, Kyle Peter

• Thorpe, Cori Desmond

• Toumolupe, Malakai Fifita

• Tribe, Benjamine Steven

• Tsur, Ben

• Vaughan Connolly, Ethan Alexander

• Vaughan, Reece Adam

• Wales, Jack Dillon

• Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James

• Ward, Harley Garon

• Warren, Amy Maree

• Westlake, Rachael Kathy

• Williams, Adam

• Wilson, Cody James

• Woodward, Nicholas Robert

• Wright, Tony Lee