Bundaberg court housePhoto: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
NAMED: 71 people to appear in Bundy Magistrates Court today

Crystal Jones
by
17th Sep 2020 7:21 AM
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Agar, Douglas John
  • Antoniolli, Steven Andrew 
  • Barnes, Liam Derrick
  • Bell, Alex Robert Leslie
  • Bell, Craig Anthony
  • Bishop, Aleice Bryanne 
  • Blee, Jesse Dean 
  • Boswell, Damian Wayne 
  • Brookfield, Ian Walter
  • Brough, Jake Roy
  • Budd, Eboni Erin 
  • Carter, Shaun 
  • Chapman, Allen James
  • Cheetham, Angus David 
  • Christie, Ron 
  • Clark, Robert Aaron
  • Corrigan, Don Terry Charles 
  • Cosgriff, Brodie Dean
  • Cross, Jodie Lee 
  • Crosswhite, Ian 
  • Dale, Clayton Anthony 
  • Davidson, Kane Arnold 
  • Davies, Michael James 
  • Delinecort, Brock Andrew
  • Duncan, Scott Ashley
  • Fisher, Robert Noel 
  • Fletcher, Steven John
  • Frazer, Warren John 
  • Gear, Jamie Cameron
  • Giles, Dean Jeffery 
  • Harvey, Alden Fabian 
  • Horvatic, Ivan 
  • Houghton, Jeffrey Samuel
  • Howarth, Michael Stanley
  • Howland, Sean Joseph
  • Kelly, Lane Reed 
  • Kerrigan, Shane Phillip 
  • King, Ashley Cameron 
  • Kinnest, Kevin Ray 
  • Lewis, Jason Shaun
  • Mccracken, Abby Louise
  • Mcdermott, Daniel Stuart 
  • Mcshane, Shelly-Ann
  • Moras, Harley Nicholas 
  • Moyle, Nathan Cree
  • Munro, Matthew Dean
  • Murphy, Elizabeth Ellen
  • Price, Emily Alice 
  • Ransome, Lucas 
  • Sands, Brett Andrew
  • Schulte, Kodi Steven Denis 
  • Simpson Keene, Taylor James
  • Slaven, Donna Ellen 
  • Stanhope, Victoria Jane
  • Straka, Christopher Emil 
  • Sullivan, Graham Thomas David 
  • Swadling, Keith Raymond
  • Taha, Housam 
  • Tough, Nicole Katherleen
  • Vallis, Malcolm Robert 
  • Vernon-Ware, Jesse Leigh
  • Vohland, Joshua Adam
  • Walker, Joshua Nathan
  • Wall, Shannon John 
  • Weis, Boaz Herbert John
  • White, Cary Thomas 
  • Whiting, Christopher Ian John
  • Woodcock, Jonathon Charles 
  • Wortman, Anthony 
  • Wright, Joel Nicholas 
  • Wright, Ryan Shannon

