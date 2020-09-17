NAMED: 71 people to appear in Bundy Magistrates Court today
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:
- Agar, Douglas John
- Antoniolli, Steven Andrew
- Barnes, Liam Derrick
- Bell, Alex Robert Leslie
- Bell, Craig Anthony
- Bishop, Aleice Bryanne
- Blee, Jesse Dean
- Boswell, Damian Wayne
- Brookfield, Ian Walter
- Brough, Jake Roy
- Budd, Eboni Erin
- Carter, Shaun
- Chapman, Allen James
- Cheetham, Angus David
- Christie, Ron
- Clark, Robert Aaron
- Corrigan, Don Terry Charles
- Cosgriff, Brodie Dean
- Cross, Jodie Lee
- Crosswhite, Ian
- Dale, Clayton Anthony
- Davidson, Kane Arnold
- Davies, Michael James
- Delinecort, Brock Andrew
- Duncan, Scott Ashley
- Fisher, Robert Noel
- Fletcher, Steven John
- Frazer, Warren John
- Gear, Jamie Cameron
- Giles, Dean Jeffery
- Harvey, Alden Fabian
- Horvatic, Ivan
- Houghton, Jeffrey Samuel
- Howarth, Michael Stanley
- Howland, Sean Joseph
- Kelly, Lane Reed
- Kerrigan, Shane Phillip
- King, Ashley Cameron
- Kinnest, Kevin Ray
- Lewis, Jason Shaun
- Mccracken, Abby Louise
- Mcdermott, Daniel Stuart
- Mcshane, Shelly-Ann
- Moras, Harley Nicholas
- Moyle, Nathan Cree
- Munro, Matthew Dean
- Murphy, Elizabeth Ellen
- Price, Emily Alice
- Ransome, Lucas
- Sands, Brett Andrew
- Schulte, Kodi Steven Denis
- Simpson Keene, Taylor James
- Slaven, Donna Ellen
- Stanhope, Victoria Jane
- Straka, Christopher Emil
- Sullivan, Graham Thomas David
- Swadling, Keith Raymond
- Taha, Housam
- Tough, Nicole Katherleen
- Vallis, Malcolm Robert
- Vernon-Ware, Jesse Leigh
- Vohland, Joshua Adam
- Walker, Joshua Nathan
- Wall, Shannon John
- Weis, Boaz Herbert John
- White, Cary Thomas
- Whiting, Christopher Ian John
- Woodcock, Jonathon Charles
- Wortman, Anthony
- Wright, Joel Nicholas
- Wright, Ryan Shannon