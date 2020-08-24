News
NAMED: The 67 people appearing in court today
THE following people will appear in court today:
- Antrobus, Christopher John
- Baker, Rhys James Russell
- Baker, Sophie Breanna-Louise
- Ball-Spencer, Stella Louise
- Banks, Trevor John
- Blake, Geoffrey Douglas
- Blake, Jayden Shane Malcolm
- Bockholt, Callan Michael
- Bressler, Timothy Lee
- Brinkworth, Shantel Tara
- Cairney, Dylan-James Graham
- Carroll, Brodie Anthony
- Chapman, Ashley Neal
- Chapman, Hannah Jean
- Charteris, Dale John
- Coleman, Tiffany Leigh
- Colling, Kenneth William
- Collis, Daniel James
- Cooksley, Freya Alicia
- Crunkhorn, Travis Leslie
- Davies, Matthew Ashton
- Davison, Benjamin Thomas
- Dickfos, Rhys Jordan Joel
- Dixon, Jonathan James
- Donnelly, Paul Thomas
- Doyle, Anthony John
- Doyle, Stephen Lawrence John
- Drew, Matthew Lee
- Fisher, Nicole Noreen
- Ford, Bhodi Jaspa
- Gamlen, Adam Richard
- Gane, Tasma Madonna
- Gear, Jamie Cameron
- Geesu, Tammaina Geraldine
- Gibbons, Lindsey James
- Harrison, Linda Jane
- Hart, Timothy Mervyn Charles
- Heath, Connor Jacob
- Henricksen, Brendan Keith
- Hite, Nathan Robert
- Honor, Cody John William
- Jacobi, Kathleen Mary
- James, Zachary Stephen Lindsay
- Jenner, Carley Marie
- Johnson, Brianna Jodie Louise
- Luettig, Dominik
- Macdonald, Ryan
- Mather, Nicholas
- Matthews, Sherrie Mclean
- Mcnamara, Melody Contance
- Molinero, Andrea Rodriguez
- Mone, Tait Patrick
- Pohatu, Chance Waitohi
- Prossliner, Calvin James
- Russell, Wayne Andrew
- Scheuber, Jonathon David
- Shambrook, Jarrod Anthony Mark
- Smith, Nicholas Stephen
- Sweaney, Christopher Anthony
- Thompson, Graeme Marshall
- Tonkin, Troy William
- Turner, Jessica Emma Leigh
- Turner, Paul Michael
- Wallwork, Linda June
- Williams, Marcus Damian
- Woodcock, Jonathon Charles
- Wootton, Darran James