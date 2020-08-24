Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2
News

NAMED: The 67 people appearing in court today

Crystal Jones
by
24th Aug 2020 7:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE following people will appear in court today:

  • Antrobus, Christopher John 
  • Baker, Rhys James Russell
  • Baker, Sophie Breanna-Louise
  • Ball-Spencer, Stella Louise
  • Banks, Trevor John
  • Blake, Geoffrey Douglas 
  • Blake, Jayden Shane Malcolm 
  • Bockholt, Callan Michael 
  • Bressler, Timothy Lee
  • Brinkworth, Shantel Tara 
  • Cairney, Dylan-James Graham
  • Carroll, Brodie Anthony
  • Chapman, Ashley Neal 
  • Chapman, Hannah Jean
  • Charteris, Dale John
  • Coleman, Tiffany Leigh 
  • Colling, Kenneth William 
  • Collis, Daniel James
  • Cooksley, Freya Alicia
  • Crunkhorn, Travis Leslie
  • Davies, Matthew Ashton
  • Davison, Benjamin Thomas
  • Dickfos, Rhys Jordan Joel
  • Dixon, Jonathan James
  • Donnelly, Paul Thomas
  • Doyle, Anthony John 
  • Doyle, Stephen Lawrence John 
  • Drew, Matthew Lee 
  • Fisher, Nicole Noreen 
  • Ford, Bhodi Jaspa 
  • Gamlen, Adam Richard
  • Gane, Tasma Madonna
  • Gear, Jamie Cameron
  • Geesu, Tammaina Geraldine
  • Gibbons, Lindsey James
  • Harrison, Linda Jane 
  • Hart, Timothy Mervyn Charles 
  • Heath, Connor Jacob 
  • Henricksen, Brendan Keith
  • Hite, Nathan Robert 
  • Honor, Cody John William 
  • Jacobi, Kathleen Mary
  • James, Zachary Stephen Lindsay
  • Jenner, Carley Marie 
  • Johnson, Brianna Jodie Louise 
  • Luettig, Dominik 
  • Macdonald, Ryan 
  • Mather, Nicholas 
  • Matthews, Sherrie Mclean 
  • Mcnamara, Melody Contance
  • Molinero, Andrea Rodriguez 
  • Mone, Tait Patrick
  • Pohatu, Chance Waitohi 
  • Prossliner, Calvin James
  • Russell, Wayne Andrew
  • Scheuber, Jonathon David
  • Shambrook, Jarrod Anthony Mark
  • Smith, Nicholas Stephen 
  • Sweaney, Christopher Anthony 
  • Thompson, Graeme Marshall
  • Tonkin, Troy William 
  • Turner, Jessica Emma Leigh 
  • Turner, Paul Michael 
  • Wallwork, Linda June
  • Williams, Marcus Damian
  • Woodcock, Jonathon Charles 
  • Wootton, Darran James 
buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EARTHQUAKE CHECK: What’s Bundy’s seismological situation?

        Premium Content EARTHQUAKE CHECK: What’s Bundy’s seismological situation?

        Environment BUNDABERG is no stranger to rumbling earth. Geoscience Australia explains how they're keeping a watchful eye on us.

        Thought-provoking artwork reflects on life in isolation

        Premium Content Thought-provoking artwork reflects on life in isolation

        News “THIS calls for decadence; a shimmering facade for the isolated goldfish … makes...

        Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

        Premium Content Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

        Weather Parra of Queensland woke up to freezing conditions this morning

        • 24th Aug 2020 6:19 AM