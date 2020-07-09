Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT3
News

NAMED: 63 people appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

Crystal Jones
by
9th Jul 2020 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following list of people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today: 

 

  • Andrews, Tania Michelle 
  • Beer, Skye Larissa Joy 
  • Breed, Simon Laurence
  • Brown, Rebecca Leigh
  • Candy, Chloe Beverly 
  • Connolly, Devlyn Sean 
  • Costa Sousa, Ashley Karen
  • Desborough, Lachlan John 
  • Entermann, Robert Wayne
  • Esler, Hayden Rodger 
  • Evans, Eamonn Fergus 
  • Fernance, Dylan Lindsay Keith
  • Field, Sam Arthur John
  • Fox, Lorraeme 
  • Fox, Ryan 
  • Fulton, Timothy Ryan
  • Gleeson, Zack David 
  • Hallows, Matthew Noel 
  • Harvey, Dean Roger
  • Higgins, Anthony William
  • Hohn, Jeffrey Michael 
  • Honeysett, Jessie Elizabeth 
  • Kang, Minkuk
  • Keirnan, Brett Allan
  • Khalu, Jeffrey Lawrence 
  • King, Aaron Desley
  • Kurrle, David John 
  • Le Gassick, Amanda Helen
  • Mason, Daniel James
  • Milbank, Caspar Harry 
  • Moras, Alan 
  • Moras, Grant Carlos 
  • Mulford, Christopher Anthony 
  • Mulford, Natasha Maree 
  • Muras, Duncan Daniel Raymond
  • Newman, Michael Corey 
  • O'Brien, Christopher Ray
  • Parker, Ken Darren
  • Peterson, Greg 
  • Porra, Brent Norman 
  • Poudel, Ramesh
  • Ranger, Jason Phillip 
  • Recio, Alejandro
  • Restell, Matthew Dee 
  • Roberts, Damien John
  • Roberts, Jaycob James 
  • Sann, Siyan 
  • Santana, Luis
  • Saratoga Holdings Pty Ltd
  • Saroglia, Trey Laurence
  • Straka, Christopher Emil 
  • Tito, Kyah Tane 
  • Topp, Malcolm Andrew 
  • Tronc, Gavin Roy 
  • Vaughan Connolly, Ethan Alexander 
  • Von Blanckensee, Melinda 
  • Walk, Jye Brandon 
  • Walsh, Alan Micahel 
  • Wasson, Joel Lance Robert
  • Whiting, Adam David John
  • Whyte, Darren Stephen 
  • Wilson-Cooke, Brenton Lee
  • Zinn, Jeffrey Walter
buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Bring back bustle’: Ideas to revitalise Bundy’s Bourbong St

        premium_icon ‘Bring back bustle’: Ideas to revitalise Bundy’s Bourbong St

        News A successful businesswoman and fashionista has a few tricks up her sleeve to help give her hometown of Bundaberg a boost.

        EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peek inside revamped sports hall

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Sneak peek inside revamped sports hall

        News Work set to start on a new $8.6 million three-storey secondary learning centre at...

        CARAVAN CARNAGE: Photos reveal extent of horror crash

        premium_icon CARAVAN CARNAGE: Photos reveal extent of horror crash

        News Car and caravan roll in horrific crash along the Burnett Hwy.

        MP says more virus spikes are a ‘reality’

        premium_icon MP says more virus spikes are a ‘reality’

        News Queensland MP warns of the potential for further COVID spikes ahead.