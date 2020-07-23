NAMED: 60 people to appear in court today

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Allen, Tanya Ann

Anderson, Drew Nathan

Birch, Charmaine Ann

Blee, Jesse Dean

Buckley, Darryn Glenn

Burnell, Scott Dennis

Burns, Kimberley Jane

Choat, Anthony Floyd

Collis, Daniel James

Cowan, Nathaniel Zyvan

Crowe, Jacob Alexander

Cunnington, Matthew Stephen

Dang, Nho Cam

Daniel, Raoul

Davison, Benjamin Thomas

Day, Bryce Malcolm

Deller, Lee Casey Mathew

Deller, Raymond Shane

Everett, Jared Lynton

Fairfull, Mark Robert

Fantich, Peter John

Gari, Rei Kingsley

Gould, Nadine Mae

Hancock, Tracey Lee

Hoang, Cong Quyen

Hohn, Christopher Dudley Noel

Ingle, Karl Stan

Landers, Tony John

Lane, Joe Ashley

Mackay, Gordon Bruce

Maric, Zeljko

Mason, Daniel James

Mccracken, Abby Louise

Mcdermott, Daniel Stuart

Micak, Krystal Kylie

Morgan, Nathan Gregson

Pashley, Kaitlyn Anne

Peachey, Matthew Stewart

Pettitt, Michael John

Phayre, Paul Laurence Stevens

Pickup, Steven Geoffrey

Price, Emily Alice

Rayson, Glenn David

Rogers, Joanne Lee

Saroglia, Trey Laurence

Shimura, Atsunori

Skillington, Trent William

Smith, Katelyn Bree

Smyth, Dean

Stallan, Trent Leslie David

Taylor, Kim Venancio

Tran, Peter

Tucker, James Lawrence John

Van Den Heuvel, Craig Anthony

Walker, Mitchell Alexander

Wasson, Joel Lance Robert

Westlake, Rachael Kathy

Woodcock, Jonathon Charles

Woodward, Kristel Bo

Young, Benjamin Joel