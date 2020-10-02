Menu
60 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
NAMED: 60 people expected to front court today

Megan Sheehan
2nd Oct 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

  • Adams, Braydon John Robert Hugh
  • Balte, Maria
  • Bornen, Berlinda Hope
  • Bray, Ella Jade
  • Brough, Jake Roy
  • Butler, Brendan James
  • Caterer, John Ross
  • Crouch, Joshua Ronald
  • Crunkhorn, Travis Leslie
  • Davis, Graham Arthur
  • Dewsbury, Troy Phillip
  • Downer, Kaitlyn Jane
  • Dowsett, William Bernard
  • Drake, Cary Neil
  • Gordon, Mark Andrew
  • Gott, Cliff Wayne
  • Graham, Kymberly Louise
  • Hawes, Timothy Alfred
  • Higgins, Anthony William
  • Hodda, Brendan John
  • Hoschke, Andrew Peter
  • Howard, Christopher David
  • Isaacs, Rhiannon Lee
  • Johnson, Christopher Andrew-Lloyd
  • Juma, Mohammad
  • Kendell, Megan-Rose Elizabeth
  • King, Ashley Cameron
  • Lane, Kai Albert
  • Layt, Luke Anthony
  • Mackenzie, Maddison Jade
  • Madden, Allan David John
  • Maguire, Joel Richard
  • Mann, Kathleen Alice
  • Mantei, Kirsten Jade
  • Mc Laughlin, John Ivan Patrick
  • Mcdaniel, Jake Zachariah Cregan
  • Miles, Christopher Mervyn James
  • Mittelheuser, Kieren Daniel
  • Mules, Catherine Anne
  • Mulford, Christopher Anthony
  • Mulford, Natasha Maree
  • Nykiel, Michael John
  • O’Brien, Lisa Maree
  • Poulsen, Hayley Jane
  • Rachow, Chad Isaiah
  • Riley, Dylan John
  • Rippon, Maxwell Robert
  • Sands, Brett Andrew
  • Schiffers, Aaron Peter
  • Shallcross, Jarrad John
  • Snell, Taleasha-Lee Jane
  • Stirton, Nicole Rachel
  • Tito, Kyah Tane
  • Tran, Peter
  • Wager, Shannon Leanne
  • Walker, Danielle Maree
  • Whitehead, Duncan Evan
  • Wilson, Glenn John
  • Wilson, Shaun Graeme
  • Woods, Kelly Catherine
