NAMED: 60 people expected to front court today
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.
Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
- Adams, Braydon John Robert Hugh
- Balte, Maria
- Bornen, Berlinda Hope
- Bray, Ella Jade
- Brough, Jake Roy
- Butler, Brendan James
- Caterer, John Ross
- Crouch, Joshua Ronald
- Crunkhorn, Travis Leslie
- Davis, Graham Arthur
- Dewsbury, Troy Phillip
- Downer, Kaitlyn Jane
- Dowsett, William Bernard
- Drake, Cary Neil
- Gordon, Mark Andrew
- Gott, Cliff Wayne
- Graham, Kymberly Louise
- Hawes, Timothy Alfred
- Higgins, Anthony William
- Hodda, Brendan John
- Hoschke, Andrew Peter
- Howard, Christopher David
- Isaacs, Rhiannon Lee
- Johnson, Christopher Andrew-Lloyd
- Juma, Mohammad
- Kendell, Megan-Rose Elizabeth
- King, Ashley Cameron
- Lane, Kai Albert
- Layt, Luke Anthony
- Mackenzie, Maddison Jade
- Madden, Allan David John
- Maguire, Joel Richard
- Mann, Kathleen Alice
- Mantei, Kirsten Jade
- Mc Laughlin, John Ivan Patrick
- Mcdaniel, Jake Zachariah Cregan
- Miles, Christopher Mervyn James
- Mittelheuser, Kieren Daniel
- Mules, Catherine Anne
- Mulford, Christopher Anthony
- Mulford, Natasha Maree
- Nykiel, Michael John
- O’Brien, Lisa Maree
- Poulsen, Hayley Jane
- Rachow, Chad Isaiah
- Riley, Dylan John
- Rippon, Maxwell Robert
- Sands, Brett Andrew
- Schiffers, Aaron Peter
- Shallcross, Jarrad John
- Snell, Taleasha-Lee Jane
- Stirton, Nicole Rachel
- Tito, Kyah Tane
- Tran, Peter
- Wager, Shannon Leanne
- Walker, Danielle Maree
- Whitehead, Duncan Evan
- Wilson, Glenn John
- Wilson, Shaun Graeme
- Woods, Kelly Catherine