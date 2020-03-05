NAMED: 60 people appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

THE following people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

Bainbridge, Zakarey Kenneth

Bevan, Dean Ross

Bird, Darren Maurice Noel

Box, Jacob Bradley

Bray, Ella Jade

Brooks, Nelson Baley

Brooks, Simon Anthony

Broom, Taylor Marie

Burrows, Benjamin John

Butler, Joel Robert

Canty, Bridget Jane

Cefai, Peter Joseph

Chaffey, Troy Michael

Cox, Paul John

Davies, Matthew Ashton

Deller, Caleb James

Dern, Jayne Elizabeth

Donnell, Garry John

Eren, Kagan Ibrahim

Esler, Hayden Rodger

Fischer, Herbert Noel

Flanders, Jacinta Marie

Gage, Anthony Harvey

Gala, Isaiah Thomas

Gardiner, Annika

Gautam, Dhurba

Muller, Leslie

Murphy, Jillian

Neale, Jarrod Jeffrey

Nebe, Leslie

Neilson, Robyn Lee

Newmarch, Ben David

Nutt, Christopher Ross

Ozturk, Naim

Parker, Ken Darren

Peachey, Matthew Stewart

Pickup, Steven Geoffrey

Price, Emily Alice

Raeli, Maranatha Tutoto'A Andrew

Recio, Alejandro

Reid, Brooke Hayley

Robinson, Heath Norman

Rowe, Shirley Ann

Samuels, Christopher Ian

Savage, Rebecca Joy

Schiffke, Emma-Lee Jane

Schulte, Brayden Lawrence

Sheather, Adam John

Sirl, Warren Gregory

Solly, Marissa Lee

Stuart, Jodie Caroline

Symington, Isaac William

Tainui, Morgan Marumaru

Tidyman, Mark John

Toovey, Jeremy James

Vernon-Ware, Jesse Leigh

Voges, Kered

Von Blanckensee, Melinda

Williams, Brandon Leigh

Young, Benjamin Joel

