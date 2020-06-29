Menu
Bundaberg Court House. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2
NAMED: 47 people to appear in Bundy court today

Crystal Jones
29th Jun 2020 7:18 AM
A TOTAL of 47 people will appear in court today.

  • Allwood, Ian Jeffrey 
  • Ball-Spencer, Stella Louise
  • Banks, Trevor John
  • Bichel, Daniel Ian
  • Black, Nathan John 
  • Blair, Jack Raymond Gary 
  • Blake, Geoffrey Douglas
  • Brinkworth, Shantel Tara 
  • Broome, Darren Christopher
  • Brough, Jake Roy
  • Butler, Brendan James 
  • Cairney, Dylan-James Graham
  • Chalker, Jakep Douglas
  • Chapman, Monica Doris Jan
  • Christie, Clarissa Bowen 
  • Clark, Brett Paul
  • Crompton, Pauline Natasha
  • Dabonde, Anthony Theodore
  • Dixon, Jonathan James 
  • Doyle, Richard Gary
  • Fahey, Joshua Joseph 
  • Ferguson, Dale John
  • Fisher, Robert Noel
  • Griffiths, Phillip Malcolm
  • Habijanec, Ricky Paul
  • Hamerton, Ashleigh Margaret
  • Harris, Coral Lesley
  • Harrison, Linda Jane
  • Jacobi, Travis Noel 
  • Jacobs, Dwaine Albert 
  • Jones, Brad Stewart
  • Liesegang, Tasha 
  • Lifu, Walter Raymond 
  • Livingstone, Egan 
  • Miles, Christopher Mervyn James
  • Morrison, Kaylah Jane
  • Mowday, Rory Robert 
  • Murgatroyd, Kai Phillip 
  • Obah, Theodore 
  • Parks, Brock Joseph
  • Rogan, Kelsey Rose
  • Russell, Paul Andrew 
  • Straughair, John Anthony 
  • Symington, Isaac William 
  • Taylor, Chevy Reece 
  • Vernon-Ware, Jesse Leigh 
  • Wiggins, Candice Paula-Ann

