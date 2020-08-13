Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT3
News

NAMED: 42 people to appear in Bundaberg courthouse today

Crystal Jones
by
13th Aug 2020 7:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE following people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

  • Antoniolli, Steven Andrew 
  • Baker, Jeffrey Michael 
  • Bessant-Probert, Bradley Amadeus
  • Brennan, Paul 
  • Brookfield, Ian Walter
  • Bunt, Alan Neville
  • Chapman, Allen James
  • Coleman, Matthew Mark 
  • Crompton, Damien Anthony
  • Cross, Jodie Lee 
  • Dennis, Tessa 
  • Doherty, Jacob Anthony 
  • Duncan, Mareena Louise 
  • Edwards, Timothy Clinton 
  • Fletcher, Steven John
  • Frampton, Rodney William George
  • Hawley, Sherry 
  • Jegh, Bela 
  • Keighran, Susan Jane
  • Lark, Jodie Colleen
  • Lyne, James George
  • Mccracken, Abby Louise
  • Mcdermott, Daniel Stuart
  • Millar, Beau Jay
  • Moras, Harley Nicholas 
  • Moras, Jesse Steven
  • Murphy, Elizabeth Ellen
  • Ramsey, Jayson 
  • Robinson, Adam Charles
  • Schmidt, Michael James 
  • Simpson Keene, Taylor James
  • Swallow, Beau
  • Sweaney, Christopher Anthony 
  • Todd, Bianca Jade Hagart 
  • Walker, Joshua Nathan
  • Wechsler, Liam Anthony 
  • Weldon, Guy James 
  • White, Cary Thomas 
  • Wilkinson, Jenelle Maureen 
  • Woodall, Leslie Ronald 
  • Wright, Joel Nicholas 
  • Wyatt, Laurie Wilfred Arthur

More Stories

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s new compost facility design revealed

        Premium Content Region’s new compost facility design revealed

        News PHOTOS: See the artist impression of the Green Solutions Wide Bay facility set to be built by Christmas.

        Artist’s heartfelt way to stay connected and learn skills

        Premium Content Artist’s heartfelt way to stay connected and learn skills

        News A local textile artist is doing all she can to create an inviting circle to get to...

        Restraining order breach: Man hides, peers over fence

        Premium Content Restraining order breach: Man hides, peers over fence

        News The Magistrate said he had a concerning history for someone his age

        School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Premium Content School funding mystery: Why won’t Labor reveal spend?

        Education The government won't reveal the spend for every Queensland electorate