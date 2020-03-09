NAMED: 37 people who are appearing in court today

THE following people will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today:

Angel, Mark

Barrett, David Anthony

Bichel, Daniel Ian

Box, Jacob Bradley

Breed, Simon Laurence

Broom, Taylor Marie

Browne, Matthew John

Burgess, Brodie William John

Crane, Matthew Charles

Dale, Curtis Archibald

Doherty, Jacob Anthony

Doyle, Mark Matthew

Fisher, Samuel Carl

Foster, Daniel Jay

Frith, Nevada Robert

Fuller, Joshua Dean

Gillen, Tiffany

Harrington, Elke Precilla Maureen

Harvie, Stephen Keith

Hepburn, Daniel Wayne

Jegh, Bela

Jones, Rachael Shannon

Kampf, Leanne Robyn

Liesegang, Tasha

Louis, Tyson Jay

Lowndes, Darlene Crystal

Mercer, Shane John

Moras, Ashley

Moras, Bryton David

Moras, Jesse Steven

Murphy, Jacob Walter Christopher

Olive, Joel Anthony

Pope, Keinne Mattea

Rowney, Casey Lee

Simpson Keene, Taylor James

Williams, Anthony Leigh

Wright, Joel Nicholas