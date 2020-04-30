Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT3
News

NAMED: 35 people to appear in Bundaberg court today

Crystal Jones
by
30th Apr 2020 7:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE following people are set to appear in court today:

  • Albrand, Adrian Colin 
  • Austin, Craig Anthony
  • Baker, Jeffrey Michael 
  • Balazs, Stephen Leslie 
  • Bayliss, Rodney Reegan
  • Berry, Steven Lawrence 
  • Birch, Stewart 
  • Bishop, Aleice Bryanne
  • Borg, Daniel James Douglas
  • Brookfield, Ian Walter
  • Broom, Taylor Marie 
  • Chambers, Owen Harley
  • Cosgriff, Brodie Dean
  • Dale, Curtis Archibald
  • Dodd, Viva Stewart
  • Grey, Charlene Bridget 
  • Hart, Blake Stephen 
  • Jegh, Bela 
  • Kent, Wayne Robert
  • Lammi, Luke Kenneth
  • Little, Neil Anthony 
  • Mcdougall, Luke Patrick
  • Murphy, Elizabeth Ellen
  • Nock, Matthew Cary
  • Paech, Jason Mark
  • Pearce, Daniel Joseph
  • Price, Emily Alice 
  • Rieck, Leo Lester David 
  • Simpson Keene, Taylor James
  • Smith, Juanita Joy
  • Wallace, Dallas Kenneth James
  • Wechsler, Liam Anthony 
  • Wolff, Adrian Thomas
  • Wootton, Darran James 
  • Yewyeh, Craig Francis George 
buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Case for new Bundy Hospital on track amid pandemic

        premium_icon Case for new Bundy Hospital on track amid pandemic

        News HEALTH Minister Steven Miles said a preferred site would be identified and announced this year.

        Council planning portfolio in doubt

        premium_icon Council planning portfolio in doubt

        News 'Every councillor has the opportunity to query every application'

        Police sergeant urges public to download Covid app

        premium_icon Police sergeant urges public to download Covid app

        Crime After continually giving out warnings, one Burnett sergeant is encouraging his town...

        Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        premium_icon Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

        Employment Qld jobs boost as $50m injected into 220 projects nationwide