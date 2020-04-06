Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
News

NAMED: 19 people ‘appearing’ in Mitchell court today

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY month a number of people appear in the Mitchell Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court today, Monday 6.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

  • B
  • Barber, Christopher William, Mr
  • Barber, Garry Raymond Brodie, Mr
  • Ferguson, Dustin Graham
  • Goddard, Andrew Richard
  • H
  • Hamilton, Noel Vallas
  • Hollier, Robert Bruce Kenneth, Mr
  • Lake, Harold John
  • P
  • Purcell, Tony Dunmore
  • Ramsey, Cheristal Faye
  • Ramsey, Nathan James
  • Redding, Joseph Douglas, Mr
  • Rowe, Rex Edward
  • Sallway, Matthew Phillip, Mr
  • Thompson, Crystal-Anne Danielle
  • W
  • Wise, Daniel John

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cr Honor shocked by number of people out and about in Bundy

        premium_icon Cr Honor shocked by number of people out and about in Bundy

        News AS THE state’s total reached 907 confirmed cases of coronavirus yesterday, the public are again being urged to take social distancing and restrictions seriously.

        A look at Bundaberg’s new council

        premium_icon A look at Bundaberg’s new council

        News Between them, they have about 111 years of local government experience.

        Police seek help with probes into local crimes

        premium_icon Police seek help with probes into local crimes

        Crime BUNDABERG police are seeking assistance from the public, in relation to a number of...

        Blast from Bundaberg’s past

        premium_icon Blast from Bundaberg’s past

        News MOMENTS may only last seconds, but for a former Bundy resident, his memories will...