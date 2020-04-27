Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
NAMED: 17 people to appear in Bundaberg court today

Crystal Jones
by
27th Apr 2020 8:37 AM
THE following people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrate's Court today:

  • Blee, Jesse Dean 
  • Bockholt, Callan Michael 
  • Cowan, Nathaniel Zyvan 
  • Day, Bryce Malcolm 
  • Donnelly, Paul Thomas 
  • Fletcher, Steven John
  • Goltz, Gabriel
  • Kirk, Bradley Jude 
  • Lamour, Dion Victor 
  • Landers, Tony John
  • Massimissa, Bruno Rocco 
  • Mcdermott, Daniel Stuart 
  • Schleusener, John Paul 
  • Stallan, Trent Leslie David
  • Viney, David Lesley
  • Westlake, Rachael Kathy
  • Woodward, Kristel Bo 
