NAMED: 10 drug dealers who faced Bundy court recently

In the last year a number of people have faced the Bundaberg courts for supplying or trafficking drugs.

In the last year a number of people have faced the Bundaberg courts for supplying or trafficking drugs.

In the last year many people have faced the Bundaberg courts for trafficking or supplying a dangerous drug.

From taking them on a night out to being discovered through police phone tapping, we take a look back at some of the sentences that have been handed down.

‘Drug dependent’ man jailed for trafficking business

A court heard how a man threatened violence to settle a drug debt and supplied drugs in exchange for sexual favours during a four month drug trafficking operation.

Andrew Kevin Snaith pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court on last week to a number of offences including drug trafficking and possessing dangerous drugs in excess of two grams.

Snaith was sentenced to five years imprisonment and his intensive correction order was revoked to be served concurrently.

Court hears how man turned life around after drugs

Liam Anthony Wechsler pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court to trafficking and supplying dangerous drugs.

Liam Anthony Wechsler pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court on to a number of offences including drug trafficking, supplying dangerous drugs and possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams.

The court heard police searched Wechsler‘s Burnett Heads home in January last year where he made a number of admissions to police about selling MDMA “primarily on weekends”.

Wechsler was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment with an immediate parole release.



Drug dealer who had ‘honesty box’ for customers sentenced

Arron David Flanders pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court to trafficking marijuana and supplying LSD. Photo: Social Media

A young man made enough profit from his drug business to cover his living expenses and fund a trip to Thailand, but things came undone when police searched his home.

Arron David Flanders pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court to one count of drug trafficking and six counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Flanders was sentenced to three years imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

How phone bug brought meth-dealing mechanic undone

Darren Leslie Mulvena pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug when he appeared in court last year.

The court heard Mulvena became the target of a police drug operation when he started supplying meth over a seven-month period.

Mulvena was sentenced to five years in prison, with the 146 days he had spent in jail as time served.



Police tap phone, uncover ‘busy wholesale drug business’

Scott Anthony Petrie pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to three offences including trafficking dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs in excess of 500g.

Petrie carried out what was described as a “busy, wholesale trafficking business” and came to police attention while they were undertaking drug investigations in the Bundaberg area.

Petrie was ordered to a head sentence of three years imprisonment to be suspended after serving 10 months with an operational period of four years.



Man jailed for supplying drugs to undercover cops

William Keith Shaxson pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to 23 offences including 20 counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Shaxson was brought to police attention when undercover officers were referred to him to get drugs.

He received a head sentence of two years imprisonment with a series of shorter jail terms to be served concurrently.



First-time offender busted giving girls party drugs

A young first-time offender was been to community service after police caught him supplying party drugs to young women.

Shannon Ron Senior pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

Senior was ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.

DOPE LOOKOUT: How young crim helped stepdad in dealing

Timothy Craig Simpson pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court on Thursday to nine counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

The court heard there were phone calls between Simpson, his stepfather and other parties about the supply of marijuana.

Simpson was ordered to complete two years of probation and a conviction was not recorded.

Man on parole after continuous drug offending

Dennis Gordon pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court last year to a series of offences including seven counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Gordon’s phone was seized by police after he was intercepted and found with drugs, with messages revealing he supplied or offered to supply drugs to people on six different occasions.

Gordon was sentenced to two years imprisonment and was granted immediate parole.

Woman faces court after police find drug supply messages

A woman was given a suspended sentence after police found messages about supplying drugs on her phone.

Llynace Ann Olive pleaded guilty to four charges of supplying dangerous drugs in the Bundaberg District Court last year.

Olive was sentenced to six months imprisonment wholly suspended for two years.

More stories

CAUGHT AT RANDOM: Drivers with drugs in their system

‘DIRTY NEEDLE’: Dad jailed for wounding, robbing cabbies

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards