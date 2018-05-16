Name change coming for Woodgate road

A WOODGATE street will get a name change to help stop confusion for first responders in an emergency situation.

In May last year Woodgate Rural Fire Service requested the Bundaberg Regional Council look to rename Walkers Point, at the northern tip of Woodgate.

This is because there were two Walkers Points, the other near Maryborough.

State Government has approved the Maryborough location as the official Walkers Point.

The Walkers Point at Woodgate will have road name changes to assist local emergency services.

To save confusion with the Woodgate Esplanade the esplanade at Walkers Point will be called Walkers Point Esplanade.

There was community consultation, where 28 members attended, for the name change and six names were suggested.

Three names did not comply with council road naming regulations and the other three were Bottle Brush Dr, Timber Cutters Drive and Nixons Dr.

It was suggested Walkers Point Rd be renamed Nixons Dr.

The name change will be voted on at council's General Meeting on Tuesday.