26°
News

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Eliza Goetze
| 18th Jul 2017 6:53 PM
Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.
Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"HE NEVER said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump."

Chris Chamberlin was a man who oozed enthusiasm for everything he did and everyone he met.

A lover of politics, pop culture and people, the ABC publicist respected across the Australian entertainment industries was farewelled today in his home town.

At the Salvation Army Citadel on McCarthy St, where his parents, Wayne and Jenny, served the community, a crowd of about 150 gathered to say goodbye yesterday.

The ceremony followed a memorial service in Sydney earlier this month.

Bianca Chamberlin, who went to school with Chris before marrying his brother Matt, was full of emotion as she stood up to remember her brother-in-law who was "really a brother to me".

 

A funeral service for Chris Chamberlin was held at the Bundaberg Salvation Army Citadel on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
A funeral service for Chris Chamberlin was held at the Bundaberg Salvation Army Citadel on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Eliza Goetze

"We have so many wonderful memories of our beautiful Chris," she said.

She recalled the fussy eater from a young age, whose great fashion sense began with trying on tutus with his cousin Brad, aged 5; a lover of KFC and Sizzler; and a "kind, gentle and funny man".

"We are going to miss Chris so very much. We were blessed to have him in our lives. I believe he'll still be here in some way."

Chris attended Goodwood and Woongarra State Schools as well as Kepnock State High School before being drawn to the lights of the big city.

 

&#39;BEAUTIFUL CHRIS&#39;: Chris Chamberlin&#39;s sister-in-law, Bianca Chamberlin (right), remembered a "kind, gentle and funny man who never said a bad word about anyone.”
'BEAUTIFUL CHRIS': Chris Chamberlin's sister-in-law, Bianca Chamberlin (right), remembered a "kind, gentle and funny man who never said a bad word about anyone.” Eliza Goetze

He was living in Sydney before he died suddenly on holiday in India last month.

"Every time he came home, he was always so excited," dad Wayne said, summing up his unique, quirky and warm-hearted personality: "He was just Chris".

Tributes from colleagues flowed, lauding his smile and positivity (see video above).

Journalist Leigh Sales described him as "professionally, a safe pair of hands: you knew he would get things done", while entertainer Eddie Perfect recalled a time when Chris burst into tears of joy when the pair encountered the Play School toys in person at the ABC studios.

 

A funeral service for Chris Chamberlin was held at the Bundaberg Salvation Army Citadel on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
A funeral service for Chris Chamberlin was held at the Bundaberg Salvation Army Citadel on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Eliza Goetze

Others remembered him in a clip a la the film Love Actually with words written on signs because they were too upset to speak on camera, mum Jenny said.

The Twitter identity's online persona was as large as his real-life one, with "an unhealthy obsession with Jacquie Lambie" and a love of memes, puns and Whitney Houston.

The service ended to the kind of upbeat, nostalgic tune he loved: Olivia Newton-John's Xanadu.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  abc chris chamberlin funeral salvation army

BREAKING: Second chance at cheap flights on new airline

BREAKING: Second chance at cheap flights on new airline

ALL 200 of Alliance Airlines' special $59 launch flights sold out in less than 24 hours and they've got a treat to say thanks.

'Holy sh*t!' Bundy Cash Cow winner lost for words

Kim Trotter celebrates winning 40k on Sunrise this morning.

Holiday on the cards after big win

Bundy in '78: Bad drivers, lack of jobs an issue then too

Old editions of the NewsMail were found under floor boards.

Old papers offer a curious insight

Craving for chicken schnitty lands man in court

CHICKEN DINNER: Russell Haack ate the chicken schnitzel in the store and left without paying.

Man pleads guilty to stealing from shop

Local Partners

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

AFTER a day at the NewsMail office it was time to hang up the reporter hat and pop on my firefighter helmet.

Three weed killers in arsenal for Baldwin Swamp

SWAMPED: Bundaberg Regional Council says the weed situation at Baldwin Swamp is under control.

Botanic Garden incident unlikely at Baldwin Swamp

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Where you can catch Origin III in Bundy

DECIDER: Punters can watch tonight's game at venues across town.

What's on in Bundy tonight

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question? Only one in 1,000 people are smart enough

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Love Your Sister's Connie Johnson 'actively dying'

Actor Samuel Johnson and his sister Connie Johnson, who has breast cancer. Source: Supplied

'She’s been colouring in to keep the nasty thoughts at bay!'

Sex cult: Claims R&B star holds women against their will

R&B singer R. Kelly

He is also accused of filming the sexual encounters, reports say.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

BE SUPER QUICK - 12m x 7m SHED and ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

191 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 4 $229,500

With fantastic street appeal plus plenty of character and charm and not to mention a huge 12 x 7m high clearance shed, this is certainly one property that will...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

BANG FOR BUCK 3 BEDROOM BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

196 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

If you are looking for a 3 bedroom home in a handy location at an affordable price then this is the property for you. This block property consists of 3 bedrooms...

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town