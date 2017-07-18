Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"HE NEVER said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump."

Chris Chamberlin was a man who oozed enthusiasm for everything he did and everyone he met.

A lover of politics, pop culture and people, the ABC publicist respected across the Australian entertainment industries was farewelled today in his home town.

At the Salvation Army Citadel on McCarthy St, where his parents, Wayne and Jenny, served the community, a crowd of about 150 gathered to say goodbye yesterday.

The ceremony followed a memorial service in Sydney earlier this month.

Bianca Chamberlin, who went to school with Chris before marrying his brother Matt, was full of emotion as she stood up to remember her brother-in-law who was "really a brother to me".

"We have so many wonderful memories of our beautiful Chris," she said.

She recalled the fussy eater from a young age, whose great fashion sense began with trying on tutus with his cousin Brad, aged 5; a lover of KFC and Sizzler; and a "kind, gentle and funny man".

"We are going to miss Chris so very much. We were blessed to have him in our lives. I believe he'll still be here in some way."

Chris attended Goodwood and Woongarra State Schools as well as Kepnock State High School before being drawn to the lights of the big city.

'BEAUTIFUL CHRIS': Chris Chamberlin's sister-in-law, Bianca Chamberlin (right), remembered a "kind, gentle and funny man who never said a bad word about anyone.” Eliza Goetze

He was living in Sydney before he died suddenly on holiday in India last month.

"Every time he came home, he was always so excited," dad Wayne said, summing up his unique, quirky and warm-hearted personality: "He was just Chris".

Tributes from colleagues flowed, lauding his smile and positivity (see video above).

Journalist Leigh Sales described him as "professionally, a safe pair of hands: you knew he would get things done", while entertainer Eddie Perfect recalled a time when Chris burst into tears of joy when the pair encountered the Play School toys in person at the ABC studios.

Others remembered him in a clip a la the film Love Actually with words written on signs because they were too upset to speak on camera, mum Jenny said.

The Twitter identity's online persona was as large as his real-life one, with "an unhealthy obsession with Jacquie Lambie" and a love of memes, puns and Whitney Houston.

The service ended to the kind of upbeat, nostalgic tune he loved: Olivia Newton-John's Xanadu.