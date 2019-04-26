Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have established a cordon
Police have established a cordon Cade Mooney
Offbeat

Naked man hides in cane on side of Bruce Highway

Melanie Plane
by
26th Apr 2019 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INITIAL: POLICE are on scene at Bakers Creek trying to capture a naked man who has caused a disturbance on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were called to the highway, outside the Bakers Creek Tavern, at 3pm.

He said there were reports a man was laying in the middle of the road. There were also reports he began throwing shoes at vehicles.

The spokesman said the man fled into cane paddocks and police established cordons in a bid to track him down.

Further reports suggest the man has taken off his clothes and is hiding in thick cane, with just a pair of boots in his possession.

bakers creek bruce highway editors picks mackay police street disturbance
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    WEATHER: Up to 20mm falls across the Bundaberg region

    premium_icon WEATHER: Up to 20mm falls across the Bundaberg region

    Weather BEAUTIFUL rain has fallen on the Bundaberg region with some areas receiving more than 20mm.

    Avo farmer fined $5k for producing drugs

    premium_icon Avo farmer fined $5k for producing drugs

    Crime Weston also faced drink driving and trespass charges

    A pathway to madness for the 46th parliament of Australia

    premium_icon A pathway to madness for the 46th parliament of Australia

    Opinion Another few years of typical garbage flowing from Canberra

    Warning: Bumper flu cases reported in Bundy in past few days

    premium_icon Warning: Bumper flu cases reported in Bundy in past few days

    News Residents warned to prepare for the imminent flu season