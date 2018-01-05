'Naked man' causes a scene on Bundy street

Roberts Spinks, 40, was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty.

POLICE received a call after midnight about a possible naked men yelling out on a Bundaberg street with others nearby.

Officers went to investigate and came across commercial fisherman Robert Spinks, who was intoxicated.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt told Bundaberg Magistrates Court a complaint was made about a naked man who was yelling in the street with another man trying to pacify him.

Spinks was arrested at 12.40am and in a pat-down police found a clip-seal bag in his jeans pocket that held a gram of marijuana.

A pocket-knife attached to a wallet chain was inside his shoulder bag.

Senior Constable Blunt said when officers were trying to place Spinks into the back of a police car he was warned several times not to obstruct them.

Spinks was removed from the car yelling and screaming and put into a paddy wagon.

During the transfer he had been animated and pushed back from the officers.

Spinks, 40, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to committing a public nuisance at 12.40am on Sunday, August 6; obstructing police in a public place when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of a knife in a public place; and failing to appear in court.

Legal Aid lawyer Nick Larter said Spinks failed to appear before court because he had been working at sea.

He sought a suspended jail term for the offences.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring said Spinks was now building some history, mostly for street-related offences and drug possession.

Spinks was sentenced to one month jail for the drug possession offence and three months' jail for the public nuisance and obstruction offences. Both sentences were immediately suspended for three years.

He was convicted only for the knife offence.

Spinks was also fined $500 and ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid community service work.